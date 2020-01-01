Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City and Utd make formal contact with Alaba

MLS legend Beckerman retires from football
21 seasons
498 appearances
41,164 minutes played
2014 World Cup Vet
2013 Gold Cup Winner
2011 CCL Finalist
2009 MLS Cup Champion
9 Time MLS All-Star

FC Dallas sign Martinez
𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 21, 2020
FC Dallas has acquired defender José Antonio Martinez from SD Eibar on a permanent transfer.
Arteta: Arsenal are ready for next two transfer windows
Under-fire Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists the club has mapped out its next two transfer windows as he claimed some of the team's poor results were down to bad luck.
The Gunners are languishing in 15th position after gathering only 14 points from 14 matches, and are only four points ahead of Fulham in the relegation zone.
Ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Arteta explained that Arsenal's technical director Edu had a plan in place for player movement to and from the club, while he himself will look to improve the squad.
West Brom release backroom staff
West Bromwich Albion have made several members of the club's backroom staff redundant, according to the Daily Mail.
Members of the Baggies' squad had spoken out following promotion, in the belief that their return to the Premier League would prevent any such lay-offs.
Genk star Maehle set for Atalanta
Joakim Maehle will join Atalanta from Genk. €10m to Genk and contract set to be signed on next few days.
Liverpool have no plans to sell Salah
Alli unsure of future at Tottenham
Dele Alli is in the dark over his future at Tottenham after failing to be named among their nine substitutes against Leicester.
Premier League clubs have been allowed to increase numbers on the bench to nine, but Alli did not feature and the Mail claims he has no idea what his future holds at Spurs.
Lewandowski admits he wanted to join Manchester United
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed he held talks with Sir Alex Ferguson over a move to Manchester United in 2012.
The Poland international was regularly linked with a switch to Old Trafford while at Borussia Dortmund, where he spent four trophy-laden seasons.
However, a move failed to materialise and he instead joined Dortmund's domestic rivals Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.
Man City and Utd make formal contact with Alaba
Real Madrid also interested in Bayern defender
Both Manchester City and United have reached out to Pini Zahavi to ask about Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, reports AS.
Real Madrid are also linked with the Switzerland international, who is out of contract in June.
Veron approaches Zielinski to be next Estudiantes boss
Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has contacted Ricardo Zielinski with an eye to making him the club's new coach, reports TyC Sports.
The Pincha have suffered a torrid run of form and have failed to win a single game since Argentine football returned in October.