Fred will get United chance
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Fred could have the chance to reignite his Manchester United career against Crystal Palace.
The Brazilian has barely figured under the interim boss, having featured sporadically under Jose Mourinho since his big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Leicester eager to work under Rodgers - Maguire
Harry Maguire says Leicester City's players can't wait to work under new manager Brendan Rodgers.
The former Liverpool and Swansea has swapped Celtic for the King Power Stadium.
Just hours after the appointment was confirmed the Foxes ended a run of four straight home defeat with a 2-1 win over Brighton.
Saints plan fresh Augustin move
Southampton will return with a fresh offer to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin in the summer.
RB Leipzig turned down multiple offers in January for the 21-year-old, who is valued at £35 million [€40m/$46m]
Everton and West Ham are also said to be keen, according to The Daily Mail.
Portillo clinches 'dream' Real Salt Lake move
Real Salt Lake have announced the signing of Justin Portillo from the club’s USL Championship side Real Monarchs SLC.
The 26-year-old scored two goals and made six assists in 32 matches in 2018.
Portillo said: “This is a dream come true. Ever since I was a little kid, watching the games on TV I wanted to be in the league.
"It’s an exciting time for me and my family. It’s something I think that I’m ready to challenge for. I can’t wait to keep going with the club.”
Arsenal wanted Almiron on loan
Arsenal wanted to sign Miguel Almiron on loan in the January transfer window before he joined Newcastle United.
The Paraguay international swapped Atlanta United for St James' Park last month, having also been subject to Manchester United.
And according to the player's agent the Gunners and Southampton enquired about a temporary deal for the 25-year-old
"Miguel Almiron is a footballer who went from less to more, now he is a more complete footballer," Daniel Campos told Paraguayan radio station ABC Cardinal.
"There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel Almiron but they never made an offer.
"Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for Miguel Almiron but we did not want it to be a loan."