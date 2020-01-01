Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool circling for Torino's Bremer

Darlow eyeing England call-up
Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow says he would be "silly" to not admit he is thinking about a potential England call-up, although he believes he still has to do more to earn it.
Darlow was the star of the show against Liverpool on Wednesday, as he kept a clean sheet in a scoreless draw.
The goalkeeper made four saves on Wednesday night, and now has the second-highest number in the Premier League behind only Sam Johnstone of West Brom.
Newcastle Jets bring back Abbas
Ali Abbas is back where it began!— NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) December 30, 2020
https://t.co/kAILhS7WfH
Liverpool circling for Torino's Bremer
The Reds have their eyes on another defender
Liverpool remain interested in Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to Corriere Granata.
Everton, Fulham and the Reds all made inquires for Bremer over the summer with Jurgen Klopp's side still circling as they look to bring in defensive reinforcements next month.
MLS move likely for Lopez
Chivas have cut ties with Javier Eduardo Lopez with the Mexican attacker now poised to join San Jose Earthquakes, according to reports.
The 26-year-old has spent his entire career in Mexico but was recently caught up in off-field incidents.
Juventus closing in on Reynolds deal
Rising American star Bryan Reynolds is set to join Juventus with both the player and FC Dallas agreeing to terms, reports 3rd Degree.
The 19-year-old is set to be loaned out for the rest of the season by Andrea Pirlo's side, who fended off interest from Roma, Marseille and Club Brugge.
Papu Gomez pushing for Atalanta exit
Papu Gomez keeps training individually and not with the team. The situation with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is still complicated. He wants to leave the club in January, waiting for the right bid in the next weeks. 🇦🇷 #Atalanta #Gomez— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2020