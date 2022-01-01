Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City ready to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to £83m Bellingham

AC Milan are eager to tie Rafael Leao down to a new contract amid his excellent performances for club and country.

Leao impressed for Portugal in Saturday's Nations League win against Czech Republic and he is wanted by Manchester City and Chelsea.

Calciomercato says the Serie A side are willing to increase his salary beyond the €2 million he currently receives, but accept they will have a hard time convincing him to reject offers from elsewhere or they may have to sell him next summer.