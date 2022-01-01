Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle & Aston Villa to move for Pogba

Ilsanker and Da Costa set for Eintracht Frankfurt exit
Eintracht Frankfurt will say goodbye to Stefan Ilsanker and Danny da Costa at the end of the season.
The duo’s contracts are expiring this summer and the club has decided against extending them, sports director Markus Krosche has confirmed.
Barcelona challenge Liverpool & Bayern to Ajax star Antony
Barcelona could make a move for Ajax star Antony after Dani Alves instructed the club to go after his compatriot.
UOL claims the veteran full-back has recommended the winger to the Camp Nou side and they may look to lure the €40 million-rated (£33m/$44m) player to Catalunya.
But they will face competition from Liverpool, who are said to be willing to match Ajax's asking price, and Bayern Munich.
Newcastle & Aston Villa to move for Pogba (The Sun)
Midfielder appears set to depart Man Utd
Newcastle and Aston Villa are preparing shock bids for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, claims The Sun.
The midfielder looks set to leave Old Trafford for free this summer and despite the interest of Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, the Premier League sides hope to compete for his signature.
AC Milan consider summer Jorginho bid
Jorginho’s future at Chelsea has come into question recently, with his agent declaring it is his “dream” to return to Italy.
“Today he can play in 4/5 teams: AC Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma or Napoli,” his agent, Joao Santos, declared this week.
With the midfielder’s contract expiring in 2023, Chelsea could look to offload him in the near future and Calciomercato reports that Milan are considering him as an option to replace Barcelona-bound Franck Kessie.
Arsenal & Man Utd to test Araujo by doubling Barcelona offer
Arsenal and Manchester United are willing to offer Ronald Araujo more than double the salary that Barcelona are currently proposing.
The Uruguayan centre-back has turned down the Catalan side's latest offer and they are struggling to convince him to commit to a deal beyond 2023.
ABC reports they are willing to go as high as €4 million per season, but Araujo can get much more if he makes the switch to north London or Manchester.
Barca join AC Milan & Inter in bid to sign Dybala (Mundo Deportivo)
Forward set to leave Juventus this summer
Barcelona are interested in signing Paulo Dybala, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Argentine will leave Juventus in a free transfer this season after the Serie A side opted against offering him a new contract.
The likes of AC Milan and Inter have already been linked to him, while there is reported interest from the Premier League, but Barca could snap him up to help energise their attack.