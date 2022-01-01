Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea ask Barcelona about De Jong

Chelsea 'enquire about De Jong' (talkSPORT)
Man Utd have been linked with the Barcelona midfielder
Chelsea have “definitely enquired” about signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to talkSPORT.
Manchester United are leading the chase for the Dutchman, however the Blues also hold interest after securing the signing of Raheem Sterling.
De Jong has said he is keen to stay at Barca, but Chelsea are circling in case the cash-strapped Spaniards are forced to sell.
Two more incomings at Derby
No, but this is 😎#DCFC https://t.co/81uqFdAnPB pic.twitter.com/8eHwbVneru— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 13, 2022
Welcome to Derby, @S1goalkeeping! 👋#DCFC pic.twitter.com/h0FDw91jbs— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 13, 2022
Newcastle 'keen on Tottenham defender'
Newcastle have entered the race to sign Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga this summer, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.
The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and is being tracked by several clubs, including Milan.
The Magpies are said to be eyeing a loan-to-buy deal, having already strengthened their back line by signing centre back Sven Botman from Lille.
'Everton and Wolves want Dzeko'
Everton and Wolves want to sign Edin Dzeko, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Inter are reportedly looking to sell the 36-year-old as they prepare to make a move for Paulo Dybala, with Dzeko in the final year of his contract.
The ex-Manchester City striker is still banging the goals in, with 17 in all competitions last season alongside 10 assists.
Arsenal 'still in contact over Tielemans'
Arsenal are still in contact with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans over a summer move to the Emirates, according to CBS.
The Gunners are said to have personal terms agreed with the Belgian international, despite talk over a transfer having cooled in recent weeks.
Tielemans only has one year left on his Leicester contract and could well be available for a cheaper fee should the Foxes choose to sell.