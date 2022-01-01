Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to not join Rice race

Rangers eye Kent extension through 2027
🔝 Glasgow Rangers will begin talks to extend Ryan Kent's contract until 2027. #RangersFC
Liverpool to ignore race for Rice (Football Insider)
Liverpool will not join the race for Declan Rice this summer despite Jurgen Klopp's love for the England international, says Football Insider.
West Ham midfielder Rice is set to be the subject of multiple big-budget offers from a host of Premier League sides following another fine year at London Stadium.
But the Reds will not be among them, despite their manager's love and the need for a new midfielder, as they will be unwilling to chase his expected high price driven up by rivals.
Ajax stumbling over Gravenberch price
Important point on Gravenberch deal. Personal terms not an issue, he's open to join Bayern. But apart of €15m fee, €10m add ons offered by Bayern would be paid in five years and not 100% guaranteed. 🇳🇱 #Bayern
That's why Ajax want more than this. Talks ongoing.
Barcelona won't risk team balance for Mbappe and Haaland - Laporta
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says his side will not sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland if it means favouring either of the strikers over the rest of the team.
The Catalan side are one of the top candidates to sign the coveted Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund strikers, with rivals Real Madrid also in the picture.
But Laporta is not willing to upset the balance of the team just to sign them, and insists he will not put the club in financial trouble to sign them.
Chelsea move for NXGN keeper foiled by sanctions
Chelsea were in advanced talks to sign talented Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina [born in 2004]. The plan was to sign Slonina for €6/7m fee, then loan him back to Chicago until 2023 🇺🇸 #CFC
Talks have now broken down due to UK sanctions.
Talks have now broken down due to UK sanctions.