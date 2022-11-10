LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla target Barcelona's Memphis

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Memphis Depay 2022Getty Images
    Arteta: Arsenal will assess 'opportunities' in January

    Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2022-23Getty

    Mikel Arteta acknowledged after Arsenal’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton that his squad is still "very, very short" of where he wants it to be.

    Stankovic: I'll go!

    Sampdoria boss Dejan Stankovic threatened to leave the club in a defiant press conference after a 2-0 loss to Torino, as fans showered him with jeers.

    "If the problem is me, I'll go," he said to reporters.

    'Whatever happens I'm committed' - Klopp

    Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said a possible ownership change would not necessarily mean he would depart the club.

    There have been reports this week that FSG are considering a sale.

    Gerson ready for Flamengo switch

    Marseille midfielder Gerson is about to head back to Brazil to play for Flamengo, reports Nicolo Schira.

    The veteran will sign a contract with the club through 2027.

    Mourinho tells 'unprofessional footballer' to leave Roma

    Jose Mourinho 2022-23Getty

    Roma boss Jose Mourinho says he has told one of his players to leave the club after Wednesday's draw with Sassuolo.

    Sevilla to take Memphis Depay from Barcelona (Fichajes)

    Memphis DepayGetty

    Sevilla are considering an attempt at signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona, claims Fichajes.

    The attacker has struggled with fitness of late and is rumoured to be growing frustrated at Camp Nou.