Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd close in on De Jong

Deal for midfielder could be finished soon

Manchester United are closing in on Frenkie de Jong, according to Gerard Romero.

There is a "95 per cent" chance the club signs De Jong, with Barca forced to sell the midfielder this summer.

The decision to sell De Jong is purely an economic one for Barca, with Man Utd now set to reunite Eric ten Hag and De Jong after their time working togehter at Ajax.