Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nice pursuing ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo

Marseille are open to selling striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer, reports L'Equipe.

The club currently believes that no player is unsellable, with Marseille hoping to move Bamba Dieng and Duje Caleta-Car this summer.

But owner Frank McCourt is also not opposed to selling Milik, who has some suitors in Europe.

Atletico Madrid may be obligated to pay Barcelona €40m to sign Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season, but the club is hoping to lower that amount.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the clause will trigger if Griezmann played 45 minutes in half of the club's matches, but Atleti does not want to pay the clause.

The club may not use Griezmann as a starter this season in an effort to avoid triggering the clause.

Nice after Marcelo (Foot Mercato)

2022-08-18T22:09:08.122Z

French side Nice are pushing to sign Marcelo, reports Foot Mercato.

Marcelo is in contact with two clubs, including Nice, who have been looking for a left back all summer.

Nice had previously targeted Pervis Estupinan, who went to Brighton, but are now targeting Marcelo, whose salary shouldn't be a problem for the club.

