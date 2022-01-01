Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus target Lingard

Updated
Comments (0)
Jesse Lingard, Man Utd 2021-22
Getty

Palace interested in Celtic winger Abada

2022-02-03T23:40:12.000Z

Celtic winger Liel Abada is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace - according to The Scotsman.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining the Hoops from Maccabi Petach Tikva last summer, and the Eagles are keeping close track on his progress.

Palace could move for Abada in the summer if he continues on his current trajectory, with the attacker already boasting 13 goals for Celtic so far in 2021-22.

Galatasaray sign Pulgar on loan from Fiorentina

2022-02-03T23:35:32.000Z

Gundogan in line for new Man City deal

2022-02-03T23:30:13.000Z

Ilkay Gundogan is in line for a new contract at Manchester City - according to Fichajes.

The 31-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2023, but the Premier League champions want to keep him on for an extra two years.

City are planning to fast-track extension talks with Gundogan, who has seven-goal contributions to his name from 12 Premier League starts this season.

Ilkay Gundogan, Man City 2021-22 Premier League
Getty

Juventus target Lingard (Calciomercato)

2022-02-03T23:24:00.000Z

Man Utd star touted for Serie A switch

Juventus have identified Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato.

The 29-year-old could be an option for Massimiliano Allegri this summer as the Italian boss seeks to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park.

Juve are monitoring Lingard as he approaches the last few months of his contract at United, who have shown no sign of offering him an extension as of yet.

Newcastle planning to loan out Lewis

2022-02-03T23:20:00.000Z

Newcastle are planning to send Jamal Lewis out on loan - according to Fichajes.

The Magpies are looking for suitors in Switzerland, Russia and Turkey - with the winter transfer window still open in all three countries.

Lewis has been restricted to just four Premier League starts this season but is still under contract at Newcastle until 2025.

Spurs eyeing Saint-Etienne keeper Green

2022-02-03T23:18:55.596Z

Tottenham are eyeing a potential swoop for Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green - according to But! Football Club.

Spurs recently tied first-choice shot-stopper Hugo Lloris down to a new contract, but want to bring in a new No.2.

Pierluigi Gollini is filling that role at the moment but his loan from Atalanta finishes in the summer, and England U21 international Green is now being lined up as his replacement.

Coman explains decision to sign Bayern renewal

2022-02-03T23:10:00.000Z

Kingsley Coman has explained his decision to sign a contract renewal at Bayern Munich.

The French winger was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League throughout 2021 amid reported interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, but ended up extending his agreement at Allianz Arena to 2027 in January.

"I have everything here, so I don’t have to look elsewhere,” Coman told Sport 1.

“FC Bayern are like a family. When you get as much help as I did, especially after my heart surgery earlier in the season, you obviously want to give something back. You want to fight and do everything for the people who support you.”

Kingsley Coman FC Bayern 2021
Getty Images

Tottenham plotting Osimhen swoop

2022-02-03T23:05:00.000Z

Tottenham are plotting a fresh swoop for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - according to Football Insider.

Spurs failed with an approach for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window but will reignite their interest in the summer.

Antonio Conte is eager to add greater firepower to his ranks at Tottenham, but Osimhen could cost as much as €70 million (£59m/$80m).

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria and Napoli.
Napoli.

Roma set €40m Zaniolo asking price

2022-02-03T23:00:00.000Z

Roma have set a €40 million (£34m/$46m) asking price for Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo - according to Calciomercato.

Juventus are being tipped to go all out for the 22-year-old in the summer and he has also been linked with Premier League outfit Tottenham.

Zaniolo, who is contracted to remain at Roma until 2024, has scored twice in 19 Serie A outings so far this term.