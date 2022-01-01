Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG offer Neymar to Barcelona

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Neymar Paris Saint-Germain 2021-22
Dembele has verbal agreement with PSG

2022-03-15T23:50:00.000Z

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has a verbal agreement to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, writes Foot Mercato.

Dembele's current contract runs out at the end of the season, so he's free to negotiate with teams at any point.

His uptick in form will make him even more appealing to prospective suitors such as PSG.

PSG offer Neymar to Barcelona (Foot Mercato)

2022-03-15T23:40:00.000Z

French club ready to give up on winger

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Neymar to Barcelona as they try to offload the winger, writes Foot Mercato.

Neymar was recently booed by PSG fans and is in a difficult run of form ever since he returned from injury.

Klopp predicts summer transfer exits at Anfield

2022-03-15T23:10:00.000Z

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has predicted summer exits from what he has called his strongest-ever squad.

Those departures could include Divock Origi, who Klopp initially expected to leave this past January, as well as Takumi Minamino.

Man City move for Haaland hinted at by Dortmund advisor

2022-03-15T23:00:00.000Z

Borussia Dormund advisor Matthias Sammer appeared to hint at striker Erling Haaland joining Manchester City this summer during a TV appearance on Amazon Prime.

Sammer spoke of how Haaland would work with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in a possible slip that the transfer is a forgone conclusion.

However, Sammer also backtracked somewhat by saying he hadn't heard anything new this week.

