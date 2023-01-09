Australian talent Garang Kuol will leave Newcastle to join Scottish side Hearts on loan until the end of the season, full agreement now in place. ⚪️⚫️🇦🇺 #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2023
Reading also wanted Kuol but he has accepted to join Hearts, it's done. pic.twitter.com/ZlX874B1tm
Newcastle forward set to leave on loan
AC Milan want to extend Giroud and Leao's stays
Leeds United will let Joe Gelhardt leave on loan
Leeds United are all set to let English forward Joe Gelhardt leave on loan in January according to Football Insider.
The 20-year-old forward featured in the club's FA Cup tie on Sunday against Cardiff City and is now on his way out of the club. He is likely to join a Championship side.
Chelsea still keen on signing Arsen Zakharyan
Chelsea remain interested in signing Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
The journalist in his column wrote, "Chelsea are still interested in signing Zakharyan, for sure. He’s one of the talents they are following, but Chelsea are working on many deals so the timing cannot always be fast, that’s absolutely normal. The player would love to join Chelsea."
Ruslan Malinovskyi set to join Marseille
Valencia plot Coquelin move
Valencia are interested in bringing Francis Coquelin back to the Mestalla Stadium this month.
Estadio Deportivo reports the Spanish club want to add depth to their midfield and see the 31-year-old as a good option.
Sommer pleads with Gladbach to let him join Bayern
Yann Sommer is not giving up on his hopes of joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach.
Gladbach have told the goalkeeper and Bayern that he will not be sold in January, but according to Sky Sport in Germany, Sommer has pleaded with the club's vice-president Rainer Bonhof to let him leave after already relaying his wish to coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Roland Virkus.
Bennacer to sign new AC Milan deal
Ismael Bennacer will sign a new contract with AC Milan very soon.
Calciomercato says the Algeria international will commit to a deal that runs until 2027 and will earn €4 million per year plus bonuses.
Arsenal & Newcastle try to lure Balde away from Barcelona
Arsenal and Newcastle hope to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Alejandro Balde's future at Barcelona.
Sport reports the Premier League sides have reached out to the 19-year-old defender's agent as they hope to lure him away from Camp Nou.
The left-back has been offered a new contract at Barca but the club cannot register him due to their financial situation.
Smalling wants Roma contract extension - Pinto
Roma director Tiago Pinto says that Chris Smalling is willing to sign a new contract with the club.
Smalling has been linked with other Serie A sides as his contract at Stadio Olimpico nears its end but Pinto insists he could stay.
"Today he's a starter, you see how decisive he is. There is a desire to continue both on our part and on the player's," he told DAZN.