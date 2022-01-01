Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident of landing Antony

Tottenham offer Harry Winks to Roma
Tottenham have offered midfielder Harry Winks to Serie A side Roma, according to the Daily Mail.
The 26-year-old is out of favour in north London and could head to Italy on a season-long loan.
Man City play down Bernardo rumors
Man City CEO Ferran Soriano has played down rumors that Bernardo Silva will leave the club this summer.
"There are no discussions or talks for Bernardo Silva. There’s no Bernardo case," he told TV3.
Man Utd make loan offer for Dubravka
Manchester United have made an offer to Newcastle to take goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan, according to The Athletic.
The Red Devils have not yet reached an agreement but are hoping to bring in another stopper to provide competition for first choice David de Gea.
Mauro Icardi agrees Galatasaray loan
Mauro Icardi has agreed to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Turkish side Galatasaray on loan for the 2022-23 season, according to L'Equipe.
The two clubs are still negotiating the deal and deciding whether to include a purchase option in the transfer.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles wanted by Southampton
Southampton are "pushing" to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The two clubs are in talks but Southampton face competition from two other clubs for the youngster's signature.
Man Utd confident of landing Antony (The Athletic)
Manchester United are confident of signing Antony from Ajax before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic.
The two sides have discussed a fee, thought to be around €94m, but Ajax want €100m for the attacker.