Manchester United have placed a £120 million asking price on Marcus Rashford in order to fend off interest from some of Europe's top clubs, according to the Express.
PSG and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Rashford's situation at Old Trafford.
The Sun reports that West Ham could make a move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips as they prepare for a future without Declan Rice.
Phillip's game time for the reigning champions has been limited this campaign, raising West Ham's hopes.
The Dutch defender is set to be rewarded for his fine form this season by receiving a new bumper contract that will see his weekly wage rise comfortably above £100,000 a week according to the Daily Star.
It's also believed a contract will be offered to fend off interest from Chelsea.
Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Newcastle could turn to Chelsea in order to strengthen their midfield in the summer.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher are two names Jones picked out as potential targets.
The Dutch wing-back is being lined up for a move to the Premier League in the summer with Arsenal and Manchester United prepared to square off with each other.
Any move for the 26-year-old would cost around £ 50 million, according to Tuttosport via L'Interista.