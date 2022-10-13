As De Jong grows unhappy at Barcelona, Alejandro Balde is loving life at Camp Nou. He is rapidly emerging as the club's premier left-back with Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso moving into the twilight years of their careers.

A report from SPORT has revealed that Joan Laporta has met with the youngster's agent, Jorge Mendes, over an extension of his current deal. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 so tying him down to better terms will be one of the priorities in Catalonia before the transfer sharks can begin to circle.