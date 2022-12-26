liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Shell-shocked Man Utd scramble for Osimhen after Gakpo fiasco

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Victor Osimhen Napoli friendly 2022-23Getty Images
    Austin set for Swindon return

    Charlie Austin is set to make a return to Swindon Town, reports Sky Sports.

    The striker spent some of his early years there and is now closing in on a contract with the club after a spell in Australia.

    USMNT star Tim Ream announces Fulham extension

    Arsenal target Mudryk flirts with club on social media

    Shell-shocked Man Utd scramble for Osimhen (MEN)

    Victor Osimhen Napoli 2022-23Getty Images

    Manchester Evening News says Manchester United are ready to look at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as an alternative to Cody Gakpo after Liverpool stole the latter out from under their nose.

    The Red Devils will of course be waiting to pounce if Liverpool's Gakpo agreement hits any snags, but it appears the Old Trafford club will miss out on a top target.

    PSV confirm Gakpo agreement with Liverpool

    Liverpool are set to beat Manchester United to the £44 million ($53m) signing of PSV forward Cody Gakpo in a stunning turn of events that took place at lightning speed on Monday.

    Just an hour after GOAL had reported that a deal was close, PSV released a statement saying Gakpo was headed to England to finalise "formalities to complete the transfer".

