Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid agree €60m Jovic deal

Gerrard targets Mexer
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has targeted Rennes defender Edson Mexer this summer, according to the Daily Record.
The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Gerrard made a trip to Brittany in hopes of sealing the deal for the Mozambique international.
Mexer is also drawing interest from Ligue 1 sides Nantes and Bordeaux.
Chelsea want Loftus-Cheek extension
Chelsea are looking to tie Ruben Loftus-Cheek down with a new contract to avoid a repeat of the Callum Hudson-Odoi situation, according to the Sun.
Loftus-Cheek still has two years remaining on his contract, but the club do not want the situation to drag on to leave them in a difficult spot next summer.
Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia wants to talk with Loftus-Cheek about extending his deal beyond 2021.
Pogba offer over £160m would tempt Manchester United
The Red Devils are hoping to ward off interest from Real Madrid
Manchester United are preparing for another fight to keep Paul Pogba but would listen to an offer over £160 million ($210m) for the France star, according to the Daily Mail.
Pogba wanted to leave for Barcelona last summer and this year hopes to join Real Madrid, with the Liga giants interested in the midfielder.
But while United's stance is they won't sell, club insiders concede if Pogba wishes to go, they would be willing to listen to offers of over £160m.
Pochettino promised over £100m for summer budget
Mauricio Pochettino will receive a transfer budget of over £100 million ($132m) to overhaul Tottenham this summer, according to the Sun.
The club had been careful with their spending in recent years thanks to the cost of construction of their new stadium, but it is now open and generating plenty of revenue.
Spurs also made a profit of £140m last year and will bank an extra £85m from their Champions League success this year, setting Pochettino up to spend big.
Real Madrid agree €60m Jovic deal
The Serbia international has signed a six-year deal with the Liga giants
Real Madrid have signed Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic in a €60 million (£51m/$67m) deal and inked the striker to a six-year contract, according to AS.
Frankfurt will pocket €48m of the fee while Benfica will recieve €12m as per the 20 per cent sell on fee the Portuguese club had negotiated.
Madrid had accelerated talks to ward off interest from several other top European sides, including Paris Saint-Germain.