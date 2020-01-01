Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal offered Inter outcast Eriksen

Updated
Chelsea keen to re-sign Silva

2020-11-24T23:55:51Z

Chelsea are already in talks with Thiago Silva's representatives about a contract extension, claims TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Blues have been so impressed with the Brazil veteran they want to lock him down until 2022. 

Arsenal offered Eriksen

2020-11-24T23:40:35Z

The former Spurs star is up for grabs

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Inter outcast Christian Eriksen but don't plan to make a move for the midfielder, claims the Daily Star. 

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are now expected to compete for the Denmark star's signature in January. 

Wigan to release Garner

2020-11-24T23:25:31Z

Striker Joe Garner will be released by Wigan, reports Wigan Today

The 32-year-old requested a release from his contract which the club has decided to grant. 

Chelsea still relying on Giroud

2020-11-24T23:15:20Z

Frank Lampard has stressed the important of Olivier Giroud to Chelsea after he scored a winner against Rennes on Tuesday. 

"I think Oli knows how much I am happy with him. I hope he knows how much I rely on him," Lampard said post-match.

"Every player wants to play every game and that's an impossible part of my job to keep them all happy but hopefully he knows and feels content." 

Tevez calls for calm about Boca future

2020-11-24T23:05:25Z