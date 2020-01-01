Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham complete £13m Bale deal

Inter considering Smalling move
Inter are contemplating a move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling after Roma failed to secure a permanent deal, claims Calciomercato.
The Red Devils want €20 million (£18m/$23m) for Smalling and Inter believe they could be able to capitalise on their good relationship with the Red Devils to strike a better deal.
Trio of clubs circling for Kolasinac
Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and Schalke, according to Sport BILD.
The Gunners are eager to cash in on the 27-year-old and he could be allowed to leave the Emirates for around €10 million (£9m/$11m).
Kolasinac's preference is to return to Germany with Leverkusen set to hold concrete talks this week about a move.
Koeman yet to get Barca coaching clearance
New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman can't coach the club from the bench for an official match as yet, reports COPE.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are still processing the settlement between Barca and former coach Quique Setien which means Koeman is yet to receive clearance.
Barcelona kick off their new La Liga season on September 26 against Villarreal.
Barca beat Bayern and Man City to Dest
#Barcelona are set to win the race for USA full-back Sergino Dest from #Ajax. #BayernMunich and #ManCity were looking at 19yr-old who came through system at Ajax— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 16, 2020
Tottenham complete £13m Bale deal
Gareth Bale has sealed a return to Tottenham from Real Madrid, claims the Daily Mail.
The Wales attacker has agreed to return to Spurs on a season-long loan worth more than £13 million (€14m/$16m) with Los Blancos set to finance some of the move.
An official announcement is expected soon with no Tottenham player to depart the club as part of the deal following reports Dele Alli could be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.