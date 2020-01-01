Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Havertz to become most expensive German player

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Kai Havertz Bayer Leverkusen 2019-20
Villa eyeing move for Obafemi

2020-08-19T04:00:20Z

Aston Villa are considering making a play to sign Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, reports Birmingham Live.

The 20-year-old made 25 appearances for the Saints - scoring four goals - but remains behind Danny Ings, Che Adams and Shane Long in the pecking order at St Marys.

Newcastle Jets re-sign Ibini

2020-08-19T03:00:41Z

Australian club Newcastle Jets have re-signed attacker Bernie Ibini on a one-year deal, the club has confirmed

Ibini has played six games for the club this season and previously worked under manager Carl Robinson while at Vancouver Whitecaps

Ajax in talks for Suarez

2020-08-19T02:00:54Z

Thiago Silva waiting to decide next step

2020-08-19T01:00:57Z

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva says he has shelved thoughts about where he'll be playing next season.

"I told my agent to leave me alone so I can think about the Champions League Final. Afterwards, we can talk and make the right decision about my future," Silva told Sky Sports

Thiago Silva PSG
Griezmann and Dembele not for sale - Bartomeu

2020-08-19T00:00:43Z

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has declared Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann won't be transfered this summer. 

Both players have previously been linked with potential moves away from the club after disappointing seasons but Bartomeu included the duo among a list of players he deems non-transferable. 

Havertz to become most expensive German player as Chelsea close in on deal

2020-08-18T22:50:24Z

The Blues may finally be getting their man but he won't be coming cheap

Chelsea are set to seal a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz, claims Sport BILD

Should a move be agreed, the 21-year-old will reportedly become the most expensive German player of all time. 

Lazio circling for Felipe Anderson

2020-08-18T22:45:02Z

West Ham's Felipe Anderson has emerged as a target for Lazio, according to the Daily Star

David Moyes' side are open the selling the attacker with Lazio keen on Anderson again after missing out on David Silva. 

Napoli want Man City to buy £60m Koulibaly

2020-08-18T22:30:09Z

Napoli have 'invited' Manchester City to sign defender Kalidou Koulibaly, claims the Mirror

The Italians are ready to cash in on the 29-year-old and are set to demand £60 million (€66m/$79m). 

Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli 2019-20
Southampton chasing £10m Nunez

2020-08-18T22:15:47Z

Southampton have submitted a £10 million bid for Almeria striker Darwin Nunez, according to The Sun

Sheffield United and Brighton are also interested in the Uruguayuan, with Almeria now expected to use that interest to leverage for a higher transfer fee. 

Three clubs vying for Messi

2020-08-18T22:05:36Z

The Argentine's salary will make any transfer complicated

Inter, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all considering moves for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, reports Tutto Mercato Web

The chances of Messi leaving Camp Nou have reportedly gone from zero to 30 per cent over the past few days with only three clubs in a genuine position to try and sign the Argentine. 

Both Man City and PSG are deemed more likely to launch a successful bid, but will struggle to accomodate his €50 million-a-year salary. 