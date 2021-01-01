Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City want Mbappe at any cost

Dortmund eye Martial as Haaland replacement
Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial should they sell Erling Haaland next summer, according to 90Min.
Haaland has a release clause in his contract that activates in the summer of 2022, with a host of top clubs ready to prise the Norwegian away from the Bundesliga club.
Should he move on then Dortmund may turn to Martial, who has found himself pushed down the Old Trafford pecking order following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
AC Milan in Isco talks
AC Milan have held several rounds of talks with Real Madrid about signing Isco and are increasingly confident of landing the Spain international, according to Todofichajes.
The 29-year-old, who has made just two starts this season, was free to leave Los Blancos over the summer but did not reach an agreement with any interested parties.
However, a move to San Siro appeals to the forward as he looks to secure regular first-team football, and a deal could be agreed in time for January.
Diaz emerges as Barca target
Barcelona have identified Porto forward Luis Diaz as a potential signing next summer, reports El Nacional.
The Colombia international, who has been compared to compatriot James Rodriguez, has scored five goals in six league games for Porto this season.
Everton were linked with a swap deal involving James over the summer but the move never materialised, with Barca now plotting a bid at the end of the season.
Garcia in Barca frame
Reims coach Oscar Garcia is the latest candidate to succeed Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, reports RMC Sport.
Koeman is under pressure after a poor start to the season and the Barca board are believed to have discussed potential replacements.
Among the names to come up is former Brighton and Watford boss Garcia, a La Masia graduate and former Barca youth coach.
Man City want Mbappe ‘at any cost’ (Transfer Window podcast)
PL champions ready to pip Real Madrid to striker signing
Manchester City are determined to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe “at any cost”, according to the Transfer Window podcast.
City owner Sheikh Mansour has issued a mandate to beat Real Madrid to the signature of the France international, who could move to Etihad Stadium as early as January.
The Premier League champions missed out on Harry Kane over the summer but remain determined to land a new striker, with Mbappe now their priority.