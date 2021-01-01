Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton eyeing up swoop for Alexis

Rudiger priority to stay at Chelsea
Toni Rüdiger situation. Rüdiger priority is to stay, talks are still ongoing between Chelsea and his agents - but the agreement is ‘far from being reached’, as things stand now. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2021
Many clubs interested in signing Rüdiger in case he’ll be a free agent. The race is open. pic.twitter.com/gHEVSAQiW9
Wanderers beat Macarthur for Rodwell
Western Sydney Wanderers look set to beat out Macarthur for Jack Rodwell as the former England international heads for Australia, says FTBL.
The former Everton and Sunderland man - a Premier League winner with Manchester City - is hoping to reignite his career down under.
He looks set to land in New South Wales, having mulled a number of options in the country.
Juve to keep hold of Arthur
Juventus will not look to sell Arthur despite a troubled start to life in Turin, says Calcio Mercato.
The Brazilian has been restricted in his impact so far, raising suggestions he could be set for an early exit.
But the Bianconeri will instead persist with him, in the hope that he can match up to his price tag.
Smith faces uncertain Villa future
Dean Smith will face a fight to hold onto his future at Aston Villa unless he starts a speedy turnaround in form, says Football Insider.
The manager has seen his position at Villa Park grow less certain amid a rough run at form.
With the test of Arsenal leading in this weekend, a further defeat could spell potential doom for his tenure.
Ralston in talks over new Celtic contract
Celtic are in talks with Anthony Ralston over a new contract.
The 22-year-old right-back's current deal expires at the end of the season but journalist Ekrem Konur says the club hopes to extend his stay.
Lyon prioritise Azmoun signing
Lyon are set to make an €8 million January bid for Zenit forward Sardar Azmoun, according to Foot Mercato.
The French side were linked with the Iran star in the summer but will make a new bid to land him as they look to bolster their attacking options.
Roma to sell Smalling in January
Chris Smalling could be on his way out of Roma in January, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A side are considering a raft of sales as they look to replace some members of the squad.
Smalling's struggles with injury make him one of the figures who could be offloaded.
Chelsea won’t make Saul move permanent (La Razon)
Blues won’t keep Spanish loanee
Chelsea will not be making Saul Niguez’s loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent, reports La Razon.
The Spain international midfielder has failed to make the desired impact at Stamford Bridge and no purchase option will be taken up as alternative options are explored.
Newcastle ready to spend €80m on Diaz
Newcastle are looking to splash out €80 million (£68m/$93m) on Porto winger Luis Diaz, claims SPORTTV.
The Magpies will look to trigger a release clause in the Colombian’s contract that allows them to add his qualities to an ambitious project at St James’ Park.
Spurs to let Clarke leave on loan
Tottenham are ready to sanction another loan move for Jack Clarke, reports Football League World.
The 20-year-old winger has taken in just four competitive appearances for Spurs and, having previously spent time with Leeds, QPR and Stoke, will be allowed to go in search of regular game time in January.
Chelsea readying €60m bid for Mendy (El Nacional)
Blues keen on Real defender
Chelsea are, according to El Nacional, readying a €60 million (£51m/$70m) bid for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy.
The France international is expected to be made available in 2022 and the Blues could make a move despite already having Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell on their books.
Everton eyeing up swoop for Alexis (InterLive)
Toffees want ex-Arsenal and Man Utd star
Everton are readying a sensational move to bring Alexis Sanchez back to the Premier League, claims InterLive.
The former Arsenal and Manchester United star has flopped at Serie A champions in Italy and will be allowed to leave San Siro in January.
Lozano reacts to Napoli exit talk
Hirving Lozano is among those to have seen a move to Newcastle mooted, but Napoli’s Mexico international forward claims to be happy in Italy.
He has told Fox Sports: “I’m focused on here first and foremost.
“The rumours will come, they always come, they are always seen and not heard.
“But the truth is that no, I am very calm. If the time comes, the time will come, but right now, I’m here with Napoli; I’m focused here, and I’m going to do my best, as always.”
PSG offered Fati €15m salary
Paris Saint-Germain made an attempt to sign Ansu Fati and offered him a deal worth €15 million per season, says Mundo Deportivo.
The French side saw him as a candidate to replace Kylian Mbappe, who was pursued by Real Madrid, while Liverpool were also keen on getting Fati
Barella nears new Inter deal
Nicolo Barella will sign a new contract at Inter, reports Calciomercato.
The midfielder has been in talks with the Serie A side for some time and will commit to a five-year deal.
Wilshere open to MLS move
Jack Wilshere has told talkSPORT that he would be open to making a move to America when his coaching commitments at Arsenal come to a close.
The England international midfielder is eager to kick-start his career again at 29 years of age and has said: “I’d like to go abroad actually.
“Obviously I would like to play in the Premier League as well. But I would also like to play abroad.
“I’m training with Arsenal until the end of January, the MLS start their pre-season in January.”
Arsenal rival Spurs in pursuit of Simic
Arsenal are, according to Transfer Market Web, ready to rival north London neighbours Tottenham in the battle for Red Bull Salzburg teenager Roko Simic.
The 18-year-old has been taking in a loan spell at FC Liefering, where he has hit nine goals this season, and Premier League heavyweights are now ready to pounce.
Man City keen on De Ketelaere
Belgian starlet Charles De Ketelaere is interesting Premier League champions Manchester City, claims Calciomercato.
Pep Guardiola got a good look at the 20-year-old forward in a Champions League meeting with Club Brugge and is ready to buy into obvious potential.
Chelsea & Barca form part of Adeyemi battle
Chelsea and Barcelona form part of the race for Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, reports Fichajes.
The 19-year-old Germany international has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with leading sides from across the continent closely monitoring his development.
Haaland wants £30m-a-year from transfer
Erling Haaland will demand a salary of £30 million-a-year ($41m) in any transfer he makes during 2022, claims ESPN.
Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all keen on the Borussia Dortmund striker, who is expected to be on the move next summer.
Barca to outspend Madrid for Mbappe
Barcelona intend to outspend Real Madrid in order to get their hands on Kylian Mbappe, claims AS.
The France international is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, unless he pens new terms with Paris Saint-Germain.
Yet a move to Madrid seems likely - though the Blaugrana reportedly believe they can hijack it with a bigger chunk of cash.
Klopp urges Liverpool to meet Salah demands
Jurgen Klopp is reportedly putting pressure on Liverpool to give in to Mohamed Salah's contract demands as the club look to sign the forward to a new contract, per Football Insider.
The 29-year-old is holding out for a bigger deal, particularly amid his richest vein of form for some time at Anfield.
Now, Klopp is urging the Reds to meet those conditions to ensure his future remains on Merseyside.
Fonseca frontrunner with no Conte for Newcastle
Paulo Fonseca is open and ready to accept Newcastle job. The board is still thinking about candidates, Antonio Conte is not even an option - former Roma and Shakhtar manager is frontrunner as of now. 🇵🇹 #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2021
Fonseca wants Premier League chance after Spurs talks last summer.
Chelsea chasing Hazard return (El Nacional)
Ex-Blues striker to leave Real Madrid?
Chelsea are chasing a return for former striker Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.
The Belgian left Stamford Bridge in search of further success in La Liga, but has been rocked by injury since his arrival, while the Blues have enjoyed Champions League success.
Now, there could be an operation to bring his underwhelming stay at Santiago Bernabeu to a close, with a return to his old Premier League home on the cards.
Antony on Man City radar
Manchester City could well put themselves in the race for Brazil international Antony ahead of Barcelona, says El Nacional.
The Ajax international has caught the eye of several European suitors, including Bayern Munich and Monaco.
The Blaugrana were one other such candidate but look to have been dethroned in the race by Pep Guardiola's outfit now.