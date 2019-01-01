Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to make £50m Calvert-Lewin bid

Arsenal fear Aubameyang summer departure
Arsenal fear they could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season, according to The Telegraph.
The Gabon international's contract expires in the summer of 2021 and has grown frustrated by the Gunners' poor performances this season.
They are in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot for next season, which could see him force his way out in the summer.
Swansea lead Aston Villa in Brewster battle
Swansea are hoping to sign Rhian Brewster on loan from Liverpool in January.
The Reds want to send the 19-year-old on loan next month to experience first-team football and Sky Sports claims the Championship side have enquired about him.
However, they face competition from Aston Villa among other teams.
Newcastle to swoop for Hull star Bowen
Newcastle have made Hull star Jarrod Bowen one of their top targets for the January transfer window, The Daily Star says.
The Magpies will offload two players - Ki Sung-Yueng and Yoshinari Muto - to make way for new signings and see the 22-year-old forward Bowen as an ideal signing.
He has 16 goals from 25 Championship appearances this season and his contract expires at the end of the season.
Man Utd ready £50m Calvert-Lewin bid
Red Devils look at other options after Haaland snub
Manchester United hope to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton, according to The Sun.
The Red Devils are on the hunt for other options after missing out on Erling Haaland, who joined Borussia Dortmund this week.
Everton’s 22-year-old attacker is now their top target for the summer, but he will cost upwards of £50 million ($66m).
Chelsea make Werner enquiries
Blues asking about striker's release clause
Chelsea have enquired about the release clause in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner’s contract, The Telegraph claims.
The German attacker signed a new deal with the Bundesliga side earlier this season, committing to the club until 2023.
But his release clause is said to be over £50 million ($66m), though there is some confusion over the exact figure and Chelsea hope to get some clarity on how much it will cost to land him.