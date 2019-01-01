Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Trippier in £25m Juventus & Napoli transfer battle

'Sanchez needs to play, at Man Utd or elsewhere'
Alexis Sanchez needs regular match action either at Manchester United or elsewhere, says Chile great Ivan Zamorano.
Sanchez left Arsenal for United in January 2018 but has struggled to find his best form at Old Trafford, starting just nine Premier League games last season and scoring once.
The 30-year-old has continued to score for Chile, though, netting twice so far at the Copa America, yet Zamorano believes the rust from his club campaign has still been evident in the wins over Japan and Ecuador.
Chicharito admits wanting West Ham exit
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is hoping to leave West Ham this summer as the Mexican forward says his agents are working on a possible departure.
The 31-year-old striker joined West Ham in 2017 for a reported fee of around £16 million ($20m), signing a three-year contract with the London club. but has not been a regular starter for the Hammers.
This summer, the Mexican international is ready to push for a move away as he says he is “is searching for a new club”.
PSG to sign Sevilla attacker Sarabia
Paris Saint-Germain look likely to sign Sevilla attacker Pablo Sarabia, despite the La Liga club's best efforts, according to AS.
Mochi attempted to talk Sarabia out of a move, but PSG are set to spend €20 million, directly to Sevilla, and will pay the transfer fee, rather than activate the release clause.
Sarabia had multiple offers from La Liga clubs, including Atletico Madrid but none of the clubs could match PSG's wage offer.
Liverpool look to complete signing of Netherlands U-19 defender
Liverpool are hoping to complete the signing of teenage defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle, but will face competition from a host of top European clubs for the Netherlands youth international.
The Reds are keen to bring the 17-year-old centre-back to Anfield this summer, but Bayern Munich, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are all keen on the Dutch under-19 star, while Sampdoria are understood to have bid €2.5m (£2.25m) for him in January.
Van den Berg's signing, although not yet confirmed, would be seen as a real coup for the Reds’ recruitment team, given the level of competition.
Arsenal chasing Dortmund defender Zagadou
Arsenal are targeting Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou as Unai Emery continues to pursue young centre-back options, reports the Mirror.
The Gunners have been linked with Saint-Etienne teenage defender William Saliba and are also trying to secure the 20-year-old Zagadou, who has three years left on his contract.
Zagadou impressed at the U-20 World Cup but could be available after Dortmund brought back veteran Mats Hummels this summer.
Trippier in £25m Juventus & Napoli transfer battle
The Serie A giants both want the right-back and Spurs are willing to cash in
Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier is subject of a £25 million ($32m) transfer battle between Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli, reports the Mirror.
Former Chelsea manager and new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri envisions Trippier as the replacement for Joao Cancelo, who is nearing a deal to join Manchester City.
Napoli, however, have already begun talks to sign Trippier and Spurs are willing to sell, with Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters options to replace Trippier in the XI.