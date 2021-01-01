Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds interested in USMNT star Dike

When does Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract expire?

2021-08-25T16:30:32Z

Kylian Mbappe has been the subject of transfer talk ever since his breakthrough season at Monaco in 2016-17.

His ability and commercial appeal make him one of the most sought-after footballers in the world, but only a select few clubs could realistically afford him.

Paris Saint-Germain face a quandary as they attempt to keep hold of Mbappe and the situation is complicated by the time that is left on their star asset's contract.

New Juventus signing Kaio Jorge reveals admiration for Ronaldo

2021-08-25T16:08:18Z

New Juventus signing Kaio Jorge has revealed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that the striker has "always been an inspiration".

Kaio joined Juve from Santos in a €3 million deal last week, with the 19-year-old committing to a five-year contract at the Allianz Stadium.

He will now have the chance to link up with some of the world's best players, most notably five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who he says has already been helping him to settle in behind the scenes in Turin.

Solskjaer plays down hopes of more Man Utd arrivals

2021-08-25T15:00:09Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Manchester United are unlikely to make further additions in the summer transfer window although he did confess that "you never know in the world of football".

In an interview with VG, Solskjaer said: "I don't think much is going to happen. If something happens, it is a bonus. You never know what happens in the world of football.

"But we've had a very good window. I am happy with what we've done."

Mbappe 'has promised he won't leave for free'

2021-08-25T14:38:07Z

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has insisted that Kylian Mbappe has promised the club that he won't leave on a free transfer.

Speaking to L'Equipe, after having confirmed that Mbappe wants to quit amid interest from Real Madrid, Leonardo said:  "With Kylian, I have spoken a lot, he has always said the same things to us.

"Kylian has always promised that he would not leave the club for free. That is always what he has said to us."

Leverkusen reach agreement to sign Adli

2021-08-25T14:03:45Z

Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement with Toulouse over the signing of Amine Adli, Goal France can confirm.

Bayern Munich had been keen on signing the 21-year-old winger although it's Leverkusen who are set to win the race, with the Bundesliga club having been looking for a replacement for Leon Bailey.

Mbappe 'wants to leave PSG'

2021-08-25T13:20:56Z

Leonardo confirms France star wants out

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain but Real Madrid are behaving "illegally" in their pursuit of the forward, claims the French club's sporting director Leonardo.

Leonardo has told RMC Sport: "Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear... If he wants to leave, we will not stop him, but on our terms.

"Real Madrid have been behaving like this for two years. It's incorrect, illegal even, because they contacted the player."

Leeds interested in USMNT star Dike

2021-08-25T12:59:21Z

Premier League side want loan deal

United States striker Daryl Dike is the subject of interest from Leeds United - according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites are exploring a loan deal for the 21-year-old, who currently plays for MLS outfit Orlando City.

Dike played on loan at Barnsley in the Championship last term, scoring nine goals in 21 appearances.

Inter finalise deal for Lazio forward Correa

2021-08-25T12:57:02Z

Inter keen on Sassuolo's Scamacca

2021-08-25T12:29:58Z

Inter are keen on signing Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Nerazzurri see the 22-year-old as a long-term replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who continues to be plagued by fitness issues.

Scamacca spent last season on loan at Genoa, where he hit eight goals in 26 Serie A games.

West Ham plotting swoop for Montpellier striker Laborde

2021-08-25T12:00:38Z

West Ham are plotting a swoop for Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde, according to Le 10 Sport.

The French outfit will let the 27-year-old leave if they recieve an offer within the region of £13 million ($18m) before the transfer window shuts.

Laborde has scored twice in his first three Ligue 1 outings for Montpellier in 2021-22.

Kane: I'm staying at Tottenham

2021-08-25T11:30:00Z

No Man City move for Harry

Harry Kane will not move to Manchester City this summer, with the player himself taking to social media to state that he will remain with Spurs.

Tottenham recently rejected a bid of £100m ($136m) from City, with chairman Daniel Levy of the opinion that the striker - who is tied to a contract until 2024 - is worth more.

Man Utd must sell to fund any further transfers

2021-08-25T10:59:45Z

Manchester United must sell a few first-team stars before they can fund any further summer transfers - according to ESPN.

The Red Devils have already signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but are also now being linked with Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez.

The likes of Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly are attracting interest from potential suitors, but United have yet to receive any official permanent offers.

Chelsea set to hand out several new contracts

2021-08-25T10:29:59Z

Everton confirm Markelo's move to PSV

2021-08-25T10:09:53Z

Prem sides beaten to Garbett signing

2021-08-25T09:59:16Z

Torino have beaten a trio of Premier League sides to the signing of Falkenbergs' Matthew Garbett, Football Insider claims.

The report states that 19-year-old Garbett was being followed by Brentford, Watford and Crystal Palace.

All three sides appear to have missed out, however, with the versatile attacker now set to continue his career in Italy.

Kalimuendo emerges as Atalanta target

2021-08-25T09:30:00Z

Atalanta have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the possibility of signing Arnaud Kalimeundo, Sky Sport Italia claims.

The forward, who enjoyed a successful loan period with Lens last season, has a contract with PSG until 2024.

Newcastle keen on Rangers' Kamara

2021-08-25T08:58:00Z

Newcastle could make a late bid for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, TEAMtalk claims.

The Glasgow side are keen to tie down the Finland international to a new long-term deal, but it is said that there is interest from Premier League sides.

One such club is Newcastle, who could allow Isaac Hayden to move on if a serious bid is received.

If Hayden does move on, the Magpies could make a late swoop for Kamara before the transfer window closes.

Loftus-Cheek an option for Mourinho

2021-08-25T08:32:54Z

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a potential target for Jose Mourinho's Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The report states that the move would be a loan with the option to buy for €16 million (£14m/$19m), if a deal can be agreed.

Miralem Pjanic had been further up Roma's wishlist, but his wage demands are too high for the capital side to afford.

Atletico set sights on Sarabia

2021-08-25T07:59:51Z

Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Pablo Sarabia, according to Marca.

The La Liga champions are planning to make a move for the 29-year-old if Saul Niguez leaves the club amid ongoing links with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Sarabia's stock rose immensly at Euro 2020, where he scored twice in five appearances to help Spain reach the semi-finals.

Raiola demanded €50m-per-year Haaland package from Chelsea

2021-08-25T07:34:03Z

And €40m in agent fees...

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola demanded a €50 million (£43m/$59m)-per-year wage packet for his client during negotiations with Chelsea earlier this summer - according to BILD.

Raiola was also asking for a €40m (£34m/$47m) agents fee, but the Blues eventually decided against submitting a formal offer for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

BVB have made it clear that Haaland won't be sold this summer amid interest from a number of other top clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Man Utd & Liverpool chasing PSV starlet Madueke

2021-08-25T07:29:46Z

Manchester United and Liverpool are chasing the signature of PSV starlet Noni Madueke, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham are also interested in the 19-year-old, who is currently valued at around £34 million ($47m).

Madueke has already scored six goals in nine appearances for PSV at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

PSG's Rafinha keen on Milan move

2021-08-25T06:59:59Z

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha is eager to secure a move to Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.

The 28-year-old wants to return to Italy this summer, having previously taken in a loan spell at Inter in 2018.

Milan is Rafinha's preferred next destination, and he fits the target profile of the club's technical director Paolo Maldini.

Lyon looking at Azmoun as Depay replacement

2021-08-25T06:30:00Z

Lyon are looking at Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun as a potential replacement for Memphis Depay - according to Le 10 Sport.

Depay left The Groupama Stadium at the end of June before joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

Lyon want Azmoun to fill his boots, and have already submitted an €11 million offer to Zenit.

Wesley set for Club Brugge return

2021-08-25T05:46:43Z

'The sooner Ronaldo leaves, the better'

2021-08-25T02:37:50Z

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli says Cristiano Ronaldo is hindering the club's attempts to win back the Serie A title and wants him to be sold before the transfer window closes.

Read more about his comments on Goal!

Gotham FC near coaching decision

2021-08-25T00:03:13Z

Former Fiorentina defender Roncaglia heads to Cyprus

2021-08-24T23:07:19Z

Tottenham hold informal Aouar talks

2021-08-24T22:50:00Z

Tottenham have held informal talks with the representatives of Lyon forward Houssem Aouar, writes Sky Sports.

With two years left on his contract, however, he may wait to push for a move to a Champions League contender next summer.

Delaney negotiation breakthrough with Sevilla

2021-08-24T22:35:00Z

Torreira agreement includes buy option

2021-08-24T22:25:00Z

Fiorentina's agreement to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on loan will include a £12.8 million ($18m) purchase option, reports Sky Sports.

Torreira spent the past season at Atletico Madrid, making 19 appearances in La Liga.

Aberdeen confirm Samuels loan from Wolves

2021-08-24T22:15:00Z

Richarlison to replace Mbappe at PSG (Eurosport)

2021-08-24T22:00:00Z

The Everton attacker could be a last-minute solution

Richarlison is a leading option to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe heads to Real Madrid this week, writes Eurosport.

The Brazilian forward has raised his international profile in recent months by playing well at the Copa America and Olympics.

PSG also have experience dealing with Everton as they took Moise Kean on loan last year and signed Idrissa Gueye from the Toffees in 2019.