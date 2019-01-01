Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid eye Kante or Ndombele as Casemiro replacement

The club is looking to add a new presence in the centre of the field.

Zinedine Zidane is looking to replace Casemiro in 's midfield, according to Don Balon.

The coach is looking for a physical presence in the midfield, and the club has earmarked N'Golo Kante and Tanguy Ndombele as potential signings.

PSG, meanwhile, are willing to pay up to take Casemiro, which could help facilitate what would be a big-money move for Kante or Ndombele.