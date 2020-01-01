Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to send Kepa out on loan

Updated
Balotelli nears Genoa move

2020-09-24T23:00:00Z

Mario Balotelli's proposed move to Genoa is at an advanced stage, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is suggested he is likely to sign a one-year contract, with the option for another year.

Real Madrid forward Mayoral agrees terms with Roma

2020-09-24T22:45:59Z

Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral has agreed a move to Roma, according to DiMarzio.

However, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.

Mayoral is in the last year of his contract but could still sign a new deal and move on loan.

Kepa heading for Chelsea loan exit

2020-09-24T22:30:43Z

Mendy set to become first choice

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to leave Chelsea on loan, claims the Sun.

The Blues have brought in Edouard Mendy following months of sub-par performances, and the new man may become first-choice goalkeeper straight away.

As such, Frank Lampard is reportedly set to allow Kepa to leave on loan before the transfer window closes if a club can be found. 

Palace eye Clark as Van Aanholt replacement

2020-09-24T22:15:33Z

Crystal Palace are monitoring Vitesse left-back Max Clark as a possible replacement for Patrick van Aanhold, reports the Daily Mail.

Van Aanholt is in the final year of his career and there are reportedly doubts over his future at the club.

Clark, 24, joined Vitesse from Hull City two years ago and has represented England at youth level.

Juve target €60m Chiesa

2020-09-24T22:00:43Z

Fiorentina could allow him to leave

Juventus are considering making an offer for Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

It is claimed his current side will demand €60 million (£55m/$70m) for him.

Juve chief Fabio Paratici is said to have met with agent Fali Ramadani to discuss a move.