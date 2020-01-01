Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Koeman agrees to be Barcelona coach

have announced that the club has signed 18-year old defender Mohamed Traore.

Traore joins the club from Montverde Academy and has previously played for ’s U-17s in 2019.

“Mohamed is an exciting, young player with a lot of potential,” LAFC EVP of Soccer Operations & General Manager John Thorrington said. “We believe getting him in our environment will help him continue to grow and develop and prepare him for success at this level.”