Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba offered captaincy to end Real Madrid interest

Arsenal weigh up move for Spurs' Alderweireld
Contract clause leaves door open to a cut-price deal
Arsenal could make a shock transfer bid for Toby Alderweireld over the summer from arch-rivals Tottenham, claims the Sun.
The Belgian is free to leave Spurs for just £25 million ($33m) due to a clause in his contract.
If the move goes through it would see Alderweireld follow in the footsteps of Sol Campbell, who was vilified at White Hart Lane after moving across the north London divide.
Three groups look to buy Chelsea from Abramovich
Chelsea are in negotiations with three different parties over a possible sale of the club, reports the Daily Mail.
The west London institution are valued at around £2.5billion, despite public protestations from Blues directors that owner Roman Abramovich is not looking to sell.
Man United told asking price for Koulibaly
Manchester United will have to break the bank and a world transfer record should they wish to purchase Kalidou Koulibaly, claims the Express.
Napoli's centre-back is now top of the Reds' transfer wishlist at the back after seeing interest in Raphael Varane rebuffed by Real Madrid.
But the Italians will not let their star go cheaply, refusing to sell for a penny under the £110m release clause that if met would make Koulibaly the world's most expensive defender.
Chelsea scouts watch 'New Zlatan'
Chelsea are paying close attention to Swedish striking sensation Alexander Isak, according to the Mirror.
Isak, 19, has impressed at Willem II during a loan spell from parent club Borussia Dortmund.
His prowess in front of goal in the Eredivisie have even attracted comparisons to countryman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as well as gaining Chelsea's interest.
Pogba offered captaincy to end Real Madrid interest
Midfielder is top candidate to succeed Antonio Valencia
Manchester United are prepared to offer Paul Pogba the captain's armband to finally end speculation over a Real Madrid move, according to the Mirror.
Pogba is tempted to link up with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu next season, but his current club are desperate to retain his services.
And with Antonio Valencia leaving at the end of the season the midfielder is primed to replace the Ecuatorian as the team's on-pitch leader.