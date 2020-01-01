Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lining up Trippier move

Crawley Town make double signing
Crawley Town have secured deals for Maw Watters and Nicholas Tsaroulla.
Both join the club on one-year contracts with an option for a further season.
AC Milan yet to hold Ibrahimovic talks
AC Milan are yet to discuss a new contract with Zlatan Ibrahimovic but are hoping the Swedish star wants to extend his stay.
“We haven’t started talking about this yet. We’ll do it at the right moment, it will depend on his mood, his desire,” AC Milan sporting director Ricky Massara said on Sunday.
“He has shown that he wants Milan so much, I think Milan is giving him a lot too. We hope he will have this desire for a long time to come.”
Man Utd considering Tripper move
The former Spurs man is wanted back in England
Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier has emerged as a possible target for Manchester United, reports the Telegraph.
The Red Devils want to provide greater competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and could make a move for Trippier in the summer.
PSG circling for Dybala
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pounce for Juventus star Paulo Dybala, claims 90min.
The Argentine has reportedly been offered to a host of Premier League clubs but the Ligue 1 giants loom as serious contenders for his signature.
Southampton could sell Ings
Danny Ings could be sold should the right offer come in, according to Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, with talks over a contract extension ongoing.
"If he doesn't want to sign a new contract, then he stays with us, and I only sell him if there is an offer that we definitely cannot avoid," Hasenhuttl said on Sunday.
"He knows how much we want him. I think he feels comfortable. He feels the atmosphere is fantastic to play his football. He enjoys playing with us. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't stay with us."
Klopp hoping to re-sign Wijnaldum
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful midfielder Gini Wijnaldum will sign a new contract after scoring in their 4-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.
"I hope so. You can see he plays all the time, we have a very good relationship," Klopp told Amazon when asked about a new contract for the Dutchman.
Wijnaldum's current deal runs out at the end of the season.