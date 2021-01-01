Xavi must break Al Sadd contract to join Barca
There’s no announcement in place yet for Koeman replacement at Barcelona. It’s gonna take few hours while negotiations are ongoing for Xavi to leave Al Sadd & become the new manager. 🔴🇪🇸 #FCB #Xavi— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2021
Other candidates for Barça job also know Xavi is the favourite, as things stand. pic.twitter.com/1LaHsGkNDc
Barca sack Koeman & offer Xavi job
Barcelona have sacked Ronald Koeman following Wednesday's defeat at Rayo Vallecano, while Goal can confirm the role has now been offered to club legend Xavi.
The loss left Barcelona in ninth place in the La Liga table, having won just four of their opening 10 league games.
Man Utd prepared to lose Pogba on free (ESPN)
The Red Devils have accepted that a new contract is impossible
Manchester United are prepared to lose Paul Pogba next summer on a free with his contract set to expire, writes ESPN.
They've accepted a renewal is unlikely regardless of their results, though his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still said to be positive.
PSG join Raphinha chase
Paris Saint-Germain have joined the chase for breakout Brazilian star Raphinha, according to TEAMtalk.
The winger made his Selecao debut over the last international break and had four goal involvements in three appearances.
He's also impressed at Leeds, who have a hefty transfer fee waiting for them if they choose to sell.
Former Villa forward Gestede to Iranian club Esteghlal
🇮🇷 El @FcEsteghlal ha fichado al delantero beninés Rudy Gestede (33 | #Panetolikos) como agente libre. Firma por una temporada. pic.twitter.com/wHvW1BmUFL— Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) October 27, 2021