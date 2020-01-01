Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona reject Man Utd's mammoth Fati bid

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Ansu Fati Man Utd

Socceroos winger Hrustic signs with Frankfurt

2020-09-28T22:52:29Z

Australian international Ajdin Hrustic has signed a three-year deal with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Germans confirmed the transfer via their official website on Monday, with the 24-year-old joining from Dutch Eredivisie side Groningen.

Hrustic has three caps for the Socceroos.

Barca turned down Man Utd's mammoth Fati bid

2020-09-28T22:44:59Z

Fati now has higher release clause

Barcelona rejected Manchester United's £136 million (€150m/$175m) bid for Ansu Fati before the wonderkid signed a new contract at Camp Nou.

According to Catalunya Radio, the Red Devils saw their offer turned down before proposing to activate the 17-year-old's £154m (€170m/$198m) release clause.

However, the Blaugrana told Man Utd that Fati's release clause had already risen to £363m (€400m/$467m) with his new contract.

Fiorentina considering Piatek play

2020-09-28T22:41:07Z

Fiorentina want to bring Hertha Berlin's Krzysztof Piatek back to Serie A on a loan deal.

Di Marzio reports the Italian club want the 25-year-old on a temporary contract but the Germans will only sanction a permanent transfer.

Piatek made his name with a successful stint in the Serie A with Genoa before struggling after a move to Milan and eventually being sold to Hertha.

Roma closing in on Smalling transfer

2020-09-28T22:35:58Z

Chris Smalling's return to Roma could be back on after the Serie A club re-opened negotiations with Manchester United.

The 30-year-old while on loan in the Italian capital last season and the Italians have contacted the Red Devils about a permanent transfer after initial talks stalled, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Smalling - who is yet to feature in a Man Utd squad this season - is believed to be keen to leave Old Trafford and return to Rome.

Red Devils make contact with Watford over Sarr move

2020-09-28T22:31:19Z

Manchester United have approached Watford to enquire about a transfer for winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Telegraph reports the Red Devils are looking for alternatives to Jadon Sancho and looking into signing Sarr, who has been priced at £40 million (€44m/$51m).

The 22-year-old scored five goals for Watford in 28 Premier League appearances before the Hornets were relegated to the Championship.