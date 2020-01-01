Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe will sign new PSG deal under one condition

Man Utd want Braga ace Carmo
Manchester United want to sign Braga defender David Carmo, according to ESPN.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a left-sided centre-back and sees the 21-year-old as the perfect addition.
Roma and Fiorentina moved for him in the summer but were unsuccessful in their efforts.
FA in talks with UEFA over UK hosting Euro 2020
The FA is in talks with UEFA to make the UK the sole host for next summer's rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament, the Daily Mail reports.
The tournament is due to take place around Europe, but the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown up a myriad of travel restrictions. As such, UEFA ideally wants the competition played in one nation, and the UK has stepped forward.
Kylian Mbappe will only sign a new PSG deal if he is allowed to leave the club if a certain value is matched, AS believes.
The paper reports that he has turned down three offers from the Ligue 1 club already and could leave for around €180 million (£161m/$213m) in the summer.
If a minimum-fee release clause were inserted into the deal, it would likely be closer to Neymar's €222m world-record fee.
Pulis takes Sheffield Wednesday job
BREAKING: We are delighted to confirm that Tony Pulis is our new first team manager #swfc pic.twitter.com/DzjHaIP3Hh— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 13, 2020
Strasbourg field two offers for Simakan
Strasbourg have had two offers for defender Mohamed Simakan, according to Le10Sport.
Both AC Milan and Lokomotiv Moscow have tabelled offers for the youngster. The Serie A side have offered €12 million (£11m/€14m) plus €2m in bonuses. The Russians have offered an extra €1m in bonus payments.