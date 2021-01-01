Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona consider shock Aubameyang-Coutinho swap

Leverkusen sign wonderkid Hincapie
🚨 TRANSFER NEWS 🚨— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 16, 2021
Piero Hincapié has joined the Werkself on a five-year deal! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/apIdEF06nj
Wendell linked to Porto
Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sell full-back Wendell to Porto, reports Kicker.
The Brazilian has seen his playing time in the Bundesliga decline in recent seasons, with 2020-21 marking the first time he failed to log 20 starts.
Bamford to snub Spurs
Leeds forward Patrick Bamford is set to snub Tottenham interest and sign a new long-term contract with his current club, writes the Mirror.
He enjoyed perhaps the best season of his career last year, scoring 17 Premier League goals and supplying seven assists to help his newly promoted side finish in the top-half.
Feyenoord snap up French prospect Zahui
Bienvenue, Nesta Zahui (18) 🇫🇷— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) August 16, 2021
New kid in town for #FeyenoordO21! 🤟#VarkenoordView
Man City could permanently ditch Kane pursuit (Daily Mail)
If they don't sign the striker this summer, they may never go after him again
Manchester City could give up on Harry Kane for good if they fail to land him this summer, writes the Daily Mail.
With the significantly younger Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe potentially available in 2022, they would be less tempted to return for the Tottenham striker in the future.
There is reportedly a £50 million gulf in valuations for Kane, which could prove impossible to overcome with just two weeks until the transfer deadline.
Barca consider shock Aubameyang-Coutinho swap (Sky Sports)
The idea comes even as the Catalan club has acknowledged the full reality of their financial woes
Barcelona are intrigued by the prospect of a swap deal that would bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Camp Nou and send Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.
While the Blaugrana have €1.35 billion in debt, the departure of Coutinho's wages could offset some of the price of adding Aubameyang.
Aubameyang's current contract runs until 2024, but his status with the Gunners is up in the air after a frustrating 2020-21 campaign and an absence to illness to start this season.