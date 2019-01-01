Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City still want Inter's Skriniar

Bertolacci has options in Italy and abroad
Andrea Bertolacci could sign for Serie A side Atalanta or Brazilian giants Flamengo, according to the Corriere dello Sport's Matteo Pedrosi.
The 28-year-old midfielder, who has five caps for the Italian national side, is currently without a club following the end of his contract at AC Milan.
He has previously also spent time with Roma, Lecce and Genoa.
Menez wants Sampdoria move
Former AC Milan forward Jeremy Menez wants to return to Serie A with Sampdoria, according to CalcioMercato.
The 32-year-old former France international is currently without a club after being released by Mexican side Club America.
Menez has reportedly been offered to Sampdoria, but owner Massimo Ferrero isn't totally convinced.
Eto'o announces retirement
The Barcelona and Inter legend wrote on his Instagram: "THE END😉 TOWARDS A NEW CHALLENGE ...
Thank you all big love ❤️ adrenaline 💉💉💉💉💉💉"
Man City knocked back for Skriniar
Guardiola wants defensive reinforcement in January
Manchester City are set to target Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar in January after having their advances rejected in the summer window, report CalcioMercato.
City are facing a defensive crisis with Aymeric Laporte set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Pep Guardiola is thought to have wanted a new centre-back in the summer after the departure of Vincent Kompany, and is now expected to dip into the January market with Laporte out.
However, Inter aren't keen on the thought of losing the 24-year-old Slovakia international, who is set to play a key role this season under new manager Antonio Conte.
Progress made in Sacramento MLS deal
Sacramento representatives and officials have agreed the framework of a deal which could see a Major League Soccer expansion franchise in the city in 2022, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Final details are now being put together, with Sacramento Republic FC President Ben Gumpert recently announcing that the process was near to completion.
A completed deal would see Sacramento become the 29th team in MLS.
Dyche targeting £9m Boro starlet Wood
Burnley are set to test Middlesbrough's resolve with a £9 million ($11m) offer for 17-year-old defender Nathan Wood, according to The Sun.
Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are also thought to be interested in the teenager, who became Boro's youngest-ever player last season.
New manager Jonathan Woodgate is keen to put faith in his youngsters this season, and the Championship side rejected an offer from Burnley over the summer.
Pulisic set to leave USMNT duty early
Christian Pulisic is one of a group of players set to return to their clubs before the USA's friendly with Uruguay next week, according to Yahoo Sports.
The 20-year-old is still bedding in at Chelsea following his move from Borussia Dortmund and coach Gregg Berhalter is keen to give his European-based stars some time off.
Alfredo Morales and Zack Steffen will return to Fortuna Dusseldorf, John Brooks to Wolfsburg and Sean Johnson is expected to head back to New York City. However, all five are available for the first game of the international break, against Mexico.
Valencia look to tie down Soler and Torres
Valencia are aiming to tie down talented young duo Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres to new contracts, with SuperDeportes reporting that September could be a key month in negotiations.
Wingers Soler, 22, and Torres, 19, aren't currently locked to long-term deals and the club would prefer to get extensions done early rather than alert other teams to their potential availability.
Soler registered four goals and 11 assists last season, while Torres has played some part in all three of Valencia's league games so far this season.