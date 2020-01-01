Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern offer €40m for Sane

Former Liverpool striker N'Gog to retire
French forward David N'Gog will retire after a final season with Lithuanian side Zalgiris, the club has confirmed.
The 31-year-old began his career with Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Liverpool in 2008.
Leicester set to sign Nancy's Suengchitthawon
Nancy's attacking midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon is poised to join Leicester City next season, claims RMC Sport.
The French club are struggling financially and look set to part way with the talented 20-year-old.
Bayern offer €40m for Sane
The winger looks set to land in Germany
Bayern Munich have offered Manchester City €40 million ($45m) for attacker Leroy Sane, claims Bild's Christian Falk.
City have confirmed Sane has turned down the chance to extend his stay at the Etihad beyond 2021.
Falk claims Sane is destined to sign for Bayern and City must decide whether to cash in now or let him go for free next year.
Marseille fall short in Joao Mario bid
Inter have rejected an initial offer from Marseille for midfielder Joao Mario, reports FC Inter News.
The Portuguese player has been on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow this season and is not part of Antonio Conte's plans moving forward.
While Marseille are keen to sign him, their first offer has fallen short of Inter's valuation.
Stones faces uncertain future at Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he may have to sell before he can bring in the central defender he wants, casting fresh doubts over the future of John Stones.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down football in March, the City boss was looking at bringing in one, or possibly even two new centre backs when the end-of-season transfer window opened in a bid to freshen up a squad that has struggled to maintain a challenge on leaders Liverpool.
Following the departure of captain Vincent Kompany in the summer of 2019 and a failure to replace him coupled with a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte, City's weaknesses at the back have been left exposed.