Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident of signing Sancho

Juventus to move for Lille's Gabriel
Juventus have turned their attentions on promising Lille defender Gabriel, according to Sport Mediaset.
The 22-year-old Brazilian has also been followed by Arsenal and Everton after coming to the fore in Ligue 1 this season, helping Lille fight for a Champions League spot with his fine performances at the back.
Lampard clashes with Chelsea director over Willian
The future of Willian has caused a rift between Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and director Marina Granovskaia, claims the Sun.
The Brazilian is out of contract in the summer and Lampard is keen to offer him a new deal after watching him shine over the course of 2019-20.
Granovskaia, however, is focusing on transfer targets for the upcoming window, while the club also has a policy of offering over-30s one-year deals.
Ziyech pushes Chelsea to sign Onana
Incoming Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech has urged the Blues to raid Ajax for one of his team-mates, reports the Daily Mail.
Ziyech, who will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, thinks highly of goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is reportedly keen on a Premier League switch.
Barca scout watches Leipzig amid coronavirus outbreak
Werner and Upamecano among Blaugrana targets
The coronavirus pandemic did not discourage Barcelona from sending a scout to watch several transfer targets at Red Bull Leipzig, according to Sport.
Ramon Planes was present in Germany on Tuesday to watch the club breeze past Tottenham in the Champions League last-16.
Striker Timo Werner, centre-back Dayot Upamecano and former Manchester City defender Angelino are understood to be potential targets for the Catalans.
Man Utd confident of signing Sancho
Champions League the key to landing Dortmund star
Manchester United are confident they can land Jadon Sancho should they qualify for the Champions League next season, reports the Mirror.
The club are currently in fifth place in the Premier League, a position that would clinch a spot should Manchester City's ban from the next edition be confirmed on appeal.
Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Borussia Dortmund prodigy, who would be available for £130m ($164m).