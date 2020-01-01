Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Benzema no obstacle to Real Madrid's Haaland & Mbappe pursuits

Chelsea players seek 10% pay reduction in talks over wage cuts
Chelsea players are hoping to negotiate a wage reduction of 10 per cent in talks with club hierarchy.
The Blues were hoping their playing staff would take a 30% cut but have since accepted that figure is unlikely to be met.
Blues director Marina Granovskaia is leading the talks on the club side, with Chelsea players negotiating through captain Cesar Azpilicueta.Read the full story on Goal
Benzema no obstacle to Madrid's Haaland & Mbappe pursuit
Frenchman set to receive one-year extension to 2021
Karim Benzema's continued presence at Real Madrid will not stop the club from going after two of the world's top striking talents, reports the Daily Mail.
The former France international is set to receive an automatic one-year extension on his contract that will keep him at Madrid until 2022.
But the Merengue will nevertheless pursue Erling Haaland this summer, with Kylian Mbappe wanted in 2021.
Martinez gives green light to Barca move
Striker will press Inter to let him go this summer
Lautaro Martinez is keen to complete a move to Barcelona when the summer transfer window opens, according to Marca.
The Argentine's release clause stands at €110 million (£96m/$120m), more than Barca are willing to pay.
The Blaugrana are attempting to negotiate a cash-plus-players deal with Inter, while Lautaro will do his part by making it clear he wants out of San Siro.
Ajax place £35m price tag on Onana
Ajax will hold out for £35 million (€40m/$44m) in order to sell goalkeeper Andre Onana, reports the Telegraph.
Chelsea are among the clubs that have been linked with his services, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.
Man Utd confident of signing Bellingham
Teenager to choose Reds over Chelsea & Dortmund
Manchester United are in pole position to capture Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham, claims the Daily Star.
The 16-year-old was apparently impressed with what he saw on a recent visit to the club's training ground and is set to ignore interest from the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund to sign for the Reds.
Clubs set to add 'shutdown' clause to contracts
Clubs across England are analysing the addition of 'shutdown' clauses to the contracts of their players, according to the Daily Mail.
The caveat would work in a similar fashion to relegation clauses, which allow for drastic wage reductions should a team face the drop.
Such a clause would avoid a repeat of the scenes witnessed during the coronavirus crisis with clubs facing severe financial strain in meeting salary costs while being unable to take the field.