Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to reward Fernandes with bumper new contract

will trigger a one-year extension in Jesse Lingard's contract despite his lack of regular first-team football, according to the Star.

The 27-year-old, who has been linked with a host of clubs including , , and , is out of contract at the end of the season and so would be available on a free.

United see no long-term future for Lingard at Old Trafford but will trigger the option on his contract anyway to ensure they receive a fee for the international.