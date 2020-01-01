Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland's Dortmund release clause details revealed

Real Madrid eye Napoli's Ruiz

2020-10-27T00:01:30Z

Real Madrid have shown interest in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the Serie A over the last few seasons and has caught the eye of the La Liga champions, reports CalcioMercato.

Ruiz, who has been at Napoli since leaving Betis in 2018, has seven caps for the Spain national team.

Inter set to put Pinamonti up for sale

2020-10-26T23:58:12Z

Andrea Pinamonti is set to be placed on Inter's transfer list, according to a report from CalcioMercato.

The 21-year-old forward has only made one appearance for the Nerazzurri since returning from a loan spell with Genoa.

Haaland's Dortmund release clause to become active in 2022

2020-10-26T23:48:45Z

Details of the BVB striker's contract have been exposed

Arnold to commit future to Socceroos

2020-10-26T23:43:48Z

Graham Arnold will reject interest from overseas clubs and commit his future to the Australian national team, The Age reports.

Arnold has received offers from K-League giants FC Seoul and an unnamed MLS club, but has decided to stay with the Socceroos.

The former Sydney FC coach's contract with the national team expires in June 2022.