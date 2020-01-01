Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival Liverpool for Kabak

Wantaway Ugarkovic promises to give all for Jets
Disgruntled Newcastle Jets midfielder Steven Ugarkovic still wants to leave the club but will give his all while he remains in the Hunter Valley, reports James Gardiner from Newcastle Herald.
Ugarkovic signalled his desire to leave the club but the Jets declined with the 26-year-old having one season remaining on his contract.
Man Utd plot Alaba swoop
Reds plan to hijack defender's Madrid switch
Manchester United are hoping to beat Real Madrid to the signature of David Alaba, claims the Daily Star.
The defender will be free to talk to other clubs from January 1 as he enters the last six months of his Bayern Munich contract.
Domenech to make coaching return with Nantes
Raymond Domenech is set to return to the bench with Nantes, reports 20 Minutes.
The veteran has not coached since taking France out of the 2010 World Cup in the first round.
'It will be a big mistake' - Guardiola says Arsenal shouldn't sack Arteta
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Arsenal will be making a "big mistake" if they sack his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta.
Pressure is growing on Arsenal head coach Arteta after Guardiola's City thumped the Gunners 4-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.
Arsenal are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table after 14 matches, with seven defeats in their last 10 league games.
Success will keep players like Pogba at Manchester United - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated he is not concerned by Paul Pogba's attitude, although he accepts the "ambitious" Manchester United midfielder wants to play for a team that wins trophies.
Since returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in a then world-record transfer in 2016, Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a second move away from United .
Juve and Real Madrid have often been mooted as potential landing spots, while the World Cup winner has struggled to consistently perform at his best level.
West Ham eye new striker
West Ham United will try to add to their forward line in January, reports the Mirror.
Olivier Giroud is one possibility to bolster an attack built around Michail Antonio, with Sebastien Haller failing to impress so far at the club.
Man Utd expect to seal Diallo arrival in January
Manchester United are confident of sealing Amed Diallo's transfer in the next month, reports the BBC.
Diallo, 18, agreed to move to Old Trafford in October but remained at Atalanta for the first half of the 2020-21 season.
Genk confirm Maehle sale to Atalanta
Joakim Mæhle verhuist naar Atalanta Bergamo.— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) December 22, 2020
De transfer is helemaal afgerond.
Zondag nemen we afscheid van 'Joa', na de wedstrijd tegen Waasland-Beveren. Tak Joakim! 🇩🇰🔵⚪️👋
👉 https://t.co/RTbRYCYxNU#krcgenk #mijnploeg #takjoakim pic.twitter.com/vGeou8UPz9
Man Utd rival Liverpool for Kabak
Turkey defender could arrive for fee of £25m
Manchester United are set to battle Liverpool for the signature of Ozan Kabak, reports the Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old Turkey international is seen as the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the back and could be available for £25 million due to Schalke's financial issues.
Costa to leave Atletico
Diego Costa won’t extend his contract with Atlético Madrid. He’s set to leave the club in January - or next June as a free agent if no bids will arrive next month. 🔴⚪️ @MatteMoretto #Atleti #AtleticoMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2020