Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Luiz signs new Arsenal contract

Saha advises Aubameyang and Partey to join Manchester United
Louis Saha has advised Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to join his former club Manchester United.
The African stars have been recently linked with moves away from their respective clubs and Saha who played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2008, thinks they will be good additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.
Aubameyang is set to enter the final year of his Arsenal contract at the end of this month and he is reportedly attracting interest from several European clubs.
Ghana defender Salisu wants to leave Rennes for the Premier League
Rennes president Nicolas Holveck says they “have done everything to convince” Real Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu to join the Ligue 1 side, but the defender has turned them down while opting for a possible Premier League move.
Manchester United, Everton and Southampton are reportedly targeting the Ghanaian who has two years left on his Valladolid contract.
Football-Espana, recently reported Salisu was headed for Ligue 1 after Rennes had agreed to meet his €12m release clause, but the defender changed his mind.
Man Utd eyeing Monaco teenager
Manchester United are in the market for Monaco centre-half Benoit Badiashile.
The 19-year-old has established himself as a regular in Ligue 1 and would be a cut-price option compared to Kalidou Koulibaly, reports RMC Sport via Sport Witness.
Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly interested in the defender.
Luiz signs new Arsenal contract
Arsenal defender David Luiz has signed a new one-year contract at the club, reports talkSPORT.
The Brazil international - whose current deal expired this month - was sent off during the Gunners' 3-0 loss to Manchester City last week.
Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer in an £8 million deal.
Gunners weighing up move for Mings
Arsenal are considering making a play for Aston Villa central defender Tyrone Mings, according to The Athletic.
The 27-year-old is reportedly being hunted by a number of Premier League clubs, with the Gunners heading up the queue.
However, there are doubts Arsenal can afford to buy the England international, who cost Villa £20 million ($25m) last summer.
English clubs in dispute over transfer window dates
Premier League and EFL clubs are locked in a dispute about the dates of the upcoming transfer window.
The Daily Mail reports the Premier League wants the window to end in line with UEFA's wishes, while the Football League clubs want it to stay open until January to help cope with the recovery from Covid-19.