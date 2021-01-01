Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca ready to offload Coutinho to Newcastle

Miami eye Norwegian midfielder
Inter Miami is interested in signing Norwegian Tomas Totland from Norwegian side Tromsø, per source.— MLS News (@reportingmls) November 3, 2021
The 22-year-old plays mainly as a right midfielder, and has 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances this season.
Totland also has American citizenship. #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/xWram2tJ8k
Wolves eye two big moves
Wolves are set to pursue Renato Sanches this January while also pushing to sign Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent basis, reports Birmingham Live.
Sanches was a target of the club this summer, and they look set to resume their pursuit once the window opens.
Hwang, meanwhile, is currently on loan with Wolves, but the club is ready to make that loan permanent when they can.
Tottenham lead race for Vlahovic
The race to sign Dusan Vlahovic is only heating up.
According to La Nazione, Tottenham are in the lead to sign the Fiorentina star.
Vlahovic is open to a move to the Premier League, and one previous suitor, Juventus, appear to now be out of the picture.
Barca hoping to offload Coutinho to Newcastle
The club is ready to move on from the former Liverpool star
Barcelona are hoping to offload Philippe Coutinho to Newcastle in January, reports Sport.
The Catalan club still see Coutinho as a substitute and, given his high wages, believe he isn't justifying his salary.
And so Barca plan to offer him to Newcastle in January, and would be willing to accept a loan with an option to buy.
NYCFC re-sign Barranza
.@LuisBarrazaa officially locked in 🔒 #ForTheCity— New York City FC (@NYCFC) November 3, 2021
🖊 @Dumbomoving | #NYCFC