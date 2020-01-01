Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City lining up Pochettino to replace Guardiola

Arsenal await £25m Gabriel decision
Arsenal’s pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes should become clearer this week with the north London club expecting a decision on the defender’s future.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are hoping to soon announce that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new contract with the club.
Man Utd must sell to raise funds
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to offload at least two players in order to free up more funds at Manchester United, claims the Evening Standard.
The Red Devils are hoping to tie up a deal for Jadon Sancho, but that agreement will eat up most of their summer transfer kitty.
Ward-Prowse extends Saints stay
Five more years of @Prowsey16! 😇#SaintsFC is delighted to announce its captain has signed a new long-term contract with the club:— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 17, 2020
Brahim wanted by Getafe and Betis
Brahim Diaz could be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Getafe are leading the race to sign the 21-year-old but Real Betis are also interested.
Madrid want to keep him for the long-term, however, so are likely to let him leave on loan.
AC Milan anxious to offload Musacchio
AC Milan hope to sell Mateo Musacchio this summer, but they will have a hard time offloading the defender, according to Calciomercato.
The Argentine is still recovering from an operation and Milan will struggle to find a club willing to pay the €10 million they want for him.
Chelsea should go for Dunk, not Chilwell
Chelsea should give up on their pursuit of Ben Chilwell and go after Lewis Dunk instead, says Tony Cascarino.
England international Chilwell has been high on Chelsea's list for some time, but Cascarino believes the 23-year-old is overpriced at £80 million ($105m) and would not offer the upgrade that the Blues require.
James talks up Premier League move
James Rodriguez says he would like to move to the Premier League as he looks to seal a departure from Real Madrid.
The Colombia international, who made just 14 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20, has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal and Everton as well as Atletico Madrid in recent weeks, and he says he would be open to making the switch to England.
Bale backed for Spurs return from Real ‘tragedy’
Gareth Bale should be considering a return to Tottenham from his Real Madrid “tragedy”, says Micky Hazard, with the potential for him to buck the trend when it comes to retracing his steps.
Hazard told the Daily Star: "Would I want to see him back in a Tottenham shirt? 100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt."
Juventus looking into landing Lacazette
Serie A giants keen on Arsenal forward
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is a top target for Juventus, according to the Daily Star.
The France international is not a guaranteed starter for the Gunners and could be tempted to link up with the Serie A champions.
'Barcelona? Impossible!' - Guardiola's agent
Pep Guardiola “will stay at Manchester City 100 per cent”, his agent Josep Maria Orobitg has told Goal, with a return to Barcelona for the Catalan considered “impossible” at this stage.
A disastrous end to the 2019-20 campaign has made Quique Setien’s position at Camp Nou untenable, with a man only appointed in January set to see a brief stint in the Blaugrana dugout brought to a close.
Guardiola will not, however, be breaking his contract at the Etihad Stadium in order to return to his roots.
Kompany retires from playing
Vincent devient l'entraîneur principal du RSC Anderlecht. En dat voor de volgende 4 seizoenen. Il arrête sa carrière de joueur et prend le relais de Franky. 🟣⚪ pic.twitter.com/n0ALn0udJl— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) August 17, 2020
Ajax working on Suarez return
Ajax are trying to bring Luis Suarez back to Amsterdam this summer.
The Uruguayan striker has been linked with a move away from Barcelona and the Dutch giants are lining up a bid for him, according to Polideportivo.
Spurs set for shock Hart swoop
Tottenham are ready to snap up Joe Hart as a free agent, claims talkSPORT.
The England international goalkeeper is currently without a club after severing ties with Burnley.
Real Madrid make Upamecano top target
Real Madrid are eager to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, AS reports.
The centre-back has a £45 million release clause after signing a contract extension with the German side and Madrid are willing to match that figure in the future, though they are unlikely to move for him this summer.
Barcelona close to agreement with Koeman
Netherlands boss on verge of replacing Setien
Ronald Koeman looks set to take over at Barcelona this summer, Mundo Deportivo claims.
The former Barca star dreams of coaching the club and the Catalan side see him as an ideal successor to Quique Setien after their latest disappointing campaign.
Koeman is close to reaching an agreement with Barca and will sign a two-year deal.
West Ham ready to sell £45m Diop
West Ham are open to selling centre-back Issa Diop, Sky Sports says.
At least two Premier League teams have their eye on the 23-year-old but the Hammers are demanding £45 million ($59m) for him.
Everton drop pursuit of Arsenal target Gabriel
Everton are turning their attention away from Lille defender Gabriel and will pursue other options, according to Liverpool Echo.
The Toffees have been linked with a move for the Brazilian, while Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be eyeing him, too.
But the Goodison Park side have decided he is too expensive and are ready to try elsewhere to bolster their defence.
Aston Villa threaten Sheffield United move for Ramsdale
Aston Villa are swooping in to challenge Sheffied United to the signing of Aaron Ramsdale, according to Football Insider.
United have already had a bid accepted for the goalkeeper, but the recently relegated side are eager to snap him up.
Scholes calls for Lindelof to be replaced at Man Utd
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Victor Lindelof needs to be replaced at the heart of the Red Devils' defence as the team crashed out of the Europa League to Sevilla.
Despite going ahead through an early Bruno Fernandes penalty, Sevilla hit back through Suso in the first half and Luuk de Jong scored the winner 12 minutes from time to record a famous 2-1 victory on Sunday.
De Jong's winning goal saw the striker find space in between Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the box, before clinically finishing the cross past David de Gea.
Spirit trade USWNT star Lavelle ahead of Man City move
OL Reign announced they have acquired the rights to midfielder Rose Lavelle in a trade with the Washington Spirit, with the U.S. national team star expected to join Manchester City imminently.
The Spirit received a first-round draft pick in 2022 in the deal, along with $100,000 in allocation money, and additional allocation money conditioned upon Lavelle’s future playing status in the NWSL.
Premier League clubs circling for £50m White
Man Utd need signings to compete for PL title - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United need signings if they are to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.
The Norwegian didn’t make a change until the 87th minute of United’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Sunday night in Cologne, as a lack of squad depth meant the manager did not have suitable options to change the game off the bench.
Newcastle takeover could see Shearer return
Alan Shearer is wanted as Newcastle's next manager should a Singaporean group succeed in their takeover of the club, claims The Sun.
The group have reportedly already offered Shearer the managerial position or any other role he'd like at the club, with the Magpies' all-time top scorer seemingly open to a return in some capacity.
QPR agree fee for Dykes
Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is set to join QPR after the two clubs agreed a £2 million fee, reports the Daily Mail.
Dykes' arrival comes with QPR expecting Eberechi Eze to depart for a Premier League side this summer.
Man City eyeing Pochettino if Guardiola departs
The former Spurs coach is on their radar
Manchester City could lock in Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, claims The Sun.
Pep Gaurdiola's long-term future at the Etihad is in some doubt with the Spaniard yet to commit beyond next season.
City are big fans of Pochettino with the former Tottenham boss keen to coach again in England.
Scholes tips Sancho for Man Utd move
Paul Scholes has tipped Jadon Sancho for a Manchester United move after the Red Devils crashed out of Europe against Sevilla on Sunday evening.
The former Red Devil has called on the club to spend over the off-season on players like Sancho to ensure they start winning silverware again.
Arsenal lock in Aubameyang
Setien sacked by Barca
Chelsea eyeing Stones and Dunk
Chelsea are ready to sign defenders John Stones and Lewis Dunk, reports the Mirror.
The Blues are eager to bring Stones in on loan from Manchester City, while Dunk is valued at £40 million (€44m/$52m) by Brighton and Chelsea will have to splash the cash to land him on a permanent deal.