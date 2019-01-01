Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Paris Saint-Germain favourites to sign De Ligt

Philippe Coutinho has told he wants to leave after just 18 months at the Camp Nou, according to Cadena SER.

The Brazilian forward has struggled for consistency since his move from and feels a move would be the best way to regain his form.

However, Barca value Coutinho at around €90 million (£79.9m/$101.5m) and both player and club know few sides will be willing to meet that fee.