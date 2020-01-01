Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready to swoop for Havertz and Sancho

Man Utd fail to secure Ighalo extension
Odion Ighalo won't be extending his loan deal with Manchester United, according to The Sun.
The Nigerian's current deal expired on Sunday night and no deal has been agreed to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils reportedly had reservations over the cost of trying to secure a longer deal for the striker, who will now likely return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.
Celtic considering Bravo signing
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has emerged as a transfer target for Celtic, reports The Times Chile.
The Scottish champions have up to 11 players they are considering recruiting over the off-season with Bravo one of those.
Along with Bravo, the Hoops have also identified Ben Foster and Joe Hart as shot-stoppers they may look to sign.
Clubs circling for Lille's Osimhen
Lille striker Victor Osimhen is in high demand, according to the club's owner Gerard Lopez.
"There are multiple offers," he told Sportsmail. 'We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.
"There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn't want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him."
The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in Ligue 1 this season.
Man Utd ready to swoop for Havertz and Sancho
Solskjaer has two young guns in his sights
Manchester United have emerged as front runners to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, reports The Sun.
The Red Devils are eager to make a move for the 20-year-old soon before his value rises further and will make an initial £50 million offer.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are also still keen to land Jadon Sancho this summer and are dreaming of a front three involving both Bundesliga stars.
Toivonen set for Malmo move
Swedish striker Ola Toivonen will link up with Malmo next season, reports Sport Expressen.
The 33-year-old has most recently been playing in Australia for Melbourne Victory but is expected to return to Sweden in the coming weeks and has verbally agreed to a deal with Malmo.