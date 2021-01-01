Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid still targeting Rudiger

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Wilder set for Middlesbrough job

2021-11-06T22:21:36Z

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is set to take over at Middlesbrough, according to Sky Sports

Wilder would succeed Neil Warnock, who was removed from his post on Saturday prior to Boro's 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Shevchenko to take over at Genoa

2021-11-06T20:45:00Z

Farke parts company with Norwich

2021-11-06T19:45:14Z

Montreal set to sign Bentaleb

2021-11-06T19:18:44Z

Montreal Impact are on the verge of signing ex-Tottenham and Schalke star Nabil Bentaleb - according to Nilton Jorge.

The 26-year-old has been offered to several MLS side, but it now appears that Montreal have won the race for his signature.

Middlesbrough part ways with Warnock

2021-11-06T18:31:14Z

Newcastle yet to seal Howe appointment

2021-11-06T18:30:45Z

Solskjaer tackles sack speculation after City defeat

2021-11-06T17:50:37Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated his determination to turn things round at Manchester United, while admitting he was not happy with how the team was faring. 

The Norwegian's job has come under increased scrutiny following October's 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool. 

And another tame defeat on Saturday, this time to Manchester City, has only heightened pressure on the manager's shoulders, giving further weight to claims it is time for him to be sacked.

Ramos will not break PSG contract

2021-11-06T17:10:42Z

How can Solskjaer survive dire derby defeat?

2021-11-06T16:40:32Z

How much longer can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hold on to his job as Manchester United manager?

With performances as bad as the one against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, surely the Norwegian's departure is only a matter of time? 

This isn’t just a blip or an unfortunate run of results. It’s a widespread problem that needs solving sooner rather than later. 

Barca set to cut short De Jong loan

2021-11-06T16:00:00Z

Barcelona are set to cut short Luuk de Jong's loan from Sevilla - according to SPORT.

The 31-year-old moved to Camp Nou for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign in the summer, but has struggled to make an impact.

Barca will look to send him back to Sevilla in January as new manager Xavi starts to stamp his own mark on the squad.

Lingard prepared to leave Man Utd in January

2021-11-06T15:30:00Z

Jesse Lingard is prepared to leave Manchester United in January - according to Eurosport.

The 28-year-old returned to Old Trafford in the summer after a successful six-month loan at West Ham, but has since been unable to force his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

United could look to sell Lingard permanently when the transfer market reopens, or else they risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

Dybala closing in on new Juve deal

2021-11-06T15:00:00Z

Jovic eager to leave Real Madrid

2021-11-06T14:30:00Z

Luka Jovic is eager to leave Real Madrid in January. - according to Defensa Central.

The 23-year-old has only scored twice in 39 games since moving to Santiago Bernabeu from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, and has just seven appearances to his name so far this season.

Jovic, who returned to Frankfurt on loan for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, is ready to push for another move so he can start playing regularly again.

Real Madrid open to selling Nacho to Roma

2021-11-06T14:00:00Z

Real Madrid are open to selling Spanish defender Nacho to Roma - according to Calcio Mercato.

Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of the 31-year-old due to his ability to operate as both a right-back and centre-back.

Real won't stand in Nacho's way if he wants to join Roma as he currently finds himself out of favour with head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

PSG youngster Simons seeking transfer

2021-11-06T13:30:00Z

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons is seeking a transfer away from the club - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 18-year-old midfielder initially moved to Parc des Princes from Barcelona in search of regular minutes, but is still on the fringes of the action under Mauricio Pochettino.

Simons has less than a year to run on his contract at PSG, and has instructed his agent, Mino Raiola, to start looking for other opportunities.

Perisic not planning to sign Inter renewal

2021-11-06T13:00:00Z

Ivan Perisic is not planning on signing a contract renewal at Inter - according to Tuttosport.

The Croatian winger's current deal is due to expire next summer, at which time he will look to secure a free transfer elsewhere.

Perisic is open to returning to the Bundesliga, but would also welcome any offers from Premier League suitors.

Spurs interested in Monaco starlet Badiashile

2021-11-06T12:30:00Z

Monaco starlet Benoit Badiashile is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Calcio Mercato.

Spurs could make a move for the 20-year-old defender next year, but will likely face competition from a number of top European clubs.

Badiashile has already made 12 appearances across all competitions for Monaco at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Atalanta seek Freuler renewal

2021-11-06T12:00:00Z

Atalanta are working to renew Remo Freuler's contract at the club, per Calciomercato.

The Serie A side are hoping to tie down the Switzerland international to longer terms.

The midfielder was a member of his nation's Russia 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 squads.

Milenkovic eyed by PL duo

2021-11-06T10:40:00Z

Nikola Milenkovic is in the sights of both West Ham and Tottenham, per Calciomercato.

The Fiorentina defender has caught the eye of two Premier League suitors.

Now, the Serbia international could be set to make the switch from Serie A to England.

Leeds chase Forest's Johnson

2021-11-06T10:00:00Z

Leeds United are chasing Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, per Football Insider.

The 20-year-old, a five-cap Wales international, was EFL Young Player of the Month in September.

Now, his form could earn him a move up the ranks to join a Premier League outfit.

Howe to attend Newcastle against Brighton

2021-11-06T09:20:00Z

Eddie Howe will be unveiled to Newcastle supporters as their new manager when they face Brighton today, says the Daily Mail.

The former Bournemouth boss is thought to have penned the deal that will see him become the Magpies' new boss.

Now, Steve Bruce's successor will be there to watch his new club face the Seagulls.

Madrid eye Coman move next year

2021-11-06T08:00:00Z

Real Madrid are looking for a move for Kingsley Coman next year, with the Bayern Munich man likely to be sold to avoid a free transfer exit, says Defensa Central.

The Bundesliga star is on a deal through 2023 but does not intend to renew at Allianz Arena.

As such, his club will likely look to make a profit on him next summer, with Madrid keeping a close eye on any potential exit.

Shevchenko appointment imminent for Genoa

2021-11-06T07:30:00Z

Real Madrid still targeting Rudiger

2021-11-05T23:44:16Z

Real Madrid have not give up hope of signing Antonio Rudiger this summer, reports AS.

Rudiger's contract with Chelsea ends after this season, opening the door for another club to sign him on a free transfer.

Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan, but it would take a salary of around €12 million (£10m/$14m) per year to convince him to sign.

Vela hoping to stay at LAFC

2021-11-05T23:37:19Z

Carlos Vela says he'd like to stay at LAFC as he nears the end of his contract.

“Yes, I am happy here," Vela said at a press conference on Friday. "I have a lot of affection for the club, for the fans, for everyone, but it is not just my decision. 

"In football,both parties have to agree to want to continue, to reach an agreement on how the conditions are going to be and, if we are all happy, we will continue, but each one will take their own path and wish each other the best, it's that simple."

Chelsea's Kounde transfer plan may be changed by Chalobah form

2021-11-05T23:31:07Z

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Trevoh Chalobah’s emergence could see Chelsea slow down their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Blues were heavily linked to Kounde this summer, but Chalobah's rise could convince the club not to push for a new defender.

Benitez: Everton may not be able to spend in January

2021-11-05T23:28:27Z

Everton manager Rafa Benitez says his side may not have funds to spend in January, despite the club's need for reinforcements.

"I had a conversation with Marcel [Brands, Everton's sporting director], and he was explaining, not exactly, but more or less the idea," said Benitez. "I think we still have some time to consider what we have to do.

"When you go there and sit down and prepare your plan it may change depending on injuries, depending on the performances of players. I feel that in this case, when we talk about the owner who is someone who has spent £400 million in the last years then we cannot blame him for that.

"But, at the same time, it is a pity that we couldn't spend the money this year because of the financial fair play years. We have to be creative and think about how to manage the situation in the best way possible and be sure that in January we can be stronger."

Shevchenko set for Genoa

2021-11-05T23:23:51Z

Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchebko is set to be named manager of Genoa, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The former forward most recently managed his country's national team for five years, including at the Euros this past summer.

Genoa currently sit 15th in Serie A, just one point out of the relegation zone.

Juventus set to pursue January deal for Witsel

2021-11-05T23:20:58Z

Juventus are ready to make a move for Axel Witsel in January, reports Bild.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the club's highest earners, and the German side could be convinced to get him off the wage bill.

Witsel's deal is also set to expire in 2022, meaning Dortmund would risk losing him for free if they held onto him too long.

PSG and Bayern eye Brozovic

2021-11-05T23:19:03Z

The race to sign Marcelo Brozovic is heating up.

According to CalcioMercato, both PSG and Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for the Inter midfielder.

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Brozovic in recent days.