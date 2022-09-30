Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is still a top target for Barcelona in 2023, according to Diario Sport.
The Catalan giants are searching for a replacement for Sergio Busquets who is out of contract at the end of the season.
Jude Bellingham is yet to decide on his future despite reports in Spain claiming that the midfielder has set his heart to join Real Madrid, as reported by Football Transfers.
Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested to get him onboard.
Paris Saint-Germain director Luis Campos has suggested that the club made a “mistake” signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the same transfer window.
“We made the mistake in the past of recruiting two players in the same position. The transfer window is not good because we lack players in key positions and because we have an overlap of players in other positions," he told the Rothen s'enflamme podcast.
Chris Wilder has brushed aside rumours of leaving Middlesbrough to join Bournemouth.
"100% not. It’s nonsense what’s happened. I dealt with that speculation a month ago and I put it to bed. It’s come from nowhere and it’s not needed by anybody. I’ve just laughed it off," he assured Boro fans.
Dario Osorio, the 18-year-old Chilean who has already made his international debut, is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to 90min.
Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in the player.
L'Equipe's Loic Tanzi has confirmed that Christopher Nkunku did not have medicals with Chelsea at Frankfurt, in contrary to what German outlet Bild has reported.
Tanzi said that the player "was in Frankfurt for medical appointments related to an insurance contract. Nothing to do with a transfer to London".
Brighton are interested to hold contract extension talks with Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister, according to The Athletic.
Both their deals expire in June 2024 and the club wants to further extend their stay after consulting with new head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Antonio Conte has dismissed Juventus rumours and has insisted that he is happy at Tottenham.
"It's incredible that in this period and I think this is disrespectful for the Juventus coach and disrespectful for me [when] working for Tottenham," he said.
"We've just started the season. Many times I spoke about this topic and I always said to you I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham," the tactician added.
Juventus are struggling in Serie A and Conte is being tipped to replace Massimiliano Allegri in Turin.
Andrea Poli has joined Modena and has signed a deal until the end of June 2023.
"I'm here to make a contribution to the team, which can be called in crisis if we look at the standings, but which has always made the performance, in all the matches I have seen. The group is there and soon I want to give my all for Modena," he stated after completing his transfer.
Christopher Nkunku might join Chelsea in 2023, as claimed by journalist Christian Falk.
The player has a release clause of €60m and he even had a medical in September to prepare for his transfer.
Aston Villa will turn down any offer from Manchester United to sign Emiliano Martinez in January, according to Football Insider.
Villa value him at around £45m – after extending his contract in January of this year.
Newcastle United have announced the signing of Australian forward Garang Kuol from A-League side Central Coast Mariners. The 18-year-old will join the club in January 2023.
"It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing.
"Now that I've signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here," said the teenager after signing for the club.
David De Gea is set to hold talks about his future with Erik ten Hag, according to The Daily Star.
The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and although United have an option to extend his stay by another year, he seeks clarity on his future at the club.
Luis Muriel has decided that his time at Atalanta is near its end, says Calciomercato.
Coach Gian Piero Gasperini does not want to lose the Colombian, but a move to Fiorentina could be on the cards in the near future.
Real Madrid have made Thomas Tuchel their favoured candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti as coach, El Nacional says.
Ancelotti has made clear to the club higher-ups that this will be his last season in charge of the Spanish giants and ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel is the man president Florentino Perez fancies to take over.
Chelsea have decided that Tim Steidten of Bayer Leverkusen is the right man to take over as the club's sporting director, Sky Sport in Germany reports.
The Premier League side have been monitoring candidates from across Europe and have made contact with the 43-year-old.
Gerard Pique will not be joining Atletico Madrid in January.
The defender has been relegated to the bench under Xavi this year and a move to the Madrid club has been touted as a possibility.
But Sport reports he is determined to fight for his place between now and the end of the season.
Chelsea have set their sight on Inter's wing-back Denzel Dumfries, according to Calciomercatoweb.
Inter would sell the Dutch international for around £44m.