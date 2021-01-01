Inter are close to ending Juventus' hegemony in Serie A with Antonio Conte's side the runaway leaders at the top of the table.

Victory over Cagliari today would restore an 11-point advantage over second-place AC Milan and the odds are heavily in their favour as they come into the match on the back of a 10-game unbeaten streak.

The Nerazzurri won the previous game against Cagliari back in December, beating the Sardinians 3-1 thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Danilo D'Ambrosio and, of course, that man Romelu Lukaku.

They'll be hoping for a repeat performance at San Siro today.